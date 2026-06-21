Tabora to bid farewell to late Police Commander Abwao on June 23, 2026

By Hawa Kimwaga





Tabora. The body of the late Tabora Regional Police Commander, Richard Abwao, who passed away on June 20, 2026 while receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital, is expected to be laid to rest in Tabora before being transported to Shirati Village in Rorya District, Mara Region, for burial.

Tabora Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Chacha, told journalists in Tabora that the public farewell ceremony will take place at the Field Force Unit (FFU) grounds in Kitete Ward, Tabora Municipality.

He said officers from the Tanzania Police Force, political leaders from various parties, government officials, and residents of Tabora will be given an opportunity to pay their last respects. He further noted that, alongside the official convoy, 10 buses have been arranged to transport residents from Tabora to Rorya for the burial.

“We have lost a very strong and dedicated leader in our region, and I urge residents of Tabora to turn up in large numbers to bid farewell to our beloved Abwao as he takes his final journey,” said Mr Chacha.

He added that the public viewing ceremony will begin at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, following a Holy Mass to be held at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tabora.

Tabora Regional Commissioner addressing journalists in Tabora on the programme for the public farewell of the late Tabora Regional Police Commander, Richard Abwao.

Mr Chacha also reassured residents that Tabora will remain peaceful throughout the period, calling on police officers to continue working with professionalism and strength, and to ignore negative commentary on social media, which he dismissed as lacking substance.

“Those mocking remarks on social media, I can only say they are the work of criminal gangs. It is clear that no criminal can love the police or any security organ,” he said.

Tabora Municipality Mayor, Mr Gulam Dewji, described the late Commander Abwao as a principled leader who understood his responsibilities and executed his duties with integrity.

“We will remember him for his patriotism, his approachable nature, his inclusive leadership style, his respect for both senior and junior members of society, and the sense that everyone mattered in his leadership,” said Mr Dewji.

Tabora Regional Chairperson of Transport Operators, Mr Mrisho Shime, said the group once had strained relations with the police, but Commander Abwao helped bridge the gap between boda boda riders and law enforcement, significantly improving compliance with traffic regulations.

“We used to be like cats and dogs whenever we met police officers. But it was simply a lack of education on road safety. He worked tirelessly, and today you even feel like visiting a police station just to continue learning,” he said.

A resident of Tabora, Mr Omari Msuya, said he had never had the opportunity to sit at the same table with the regional police commander until Abwao’s tenure, during which community engagement became a reality.