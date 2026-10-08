TADB links academic excellence to career opportunities for SUA students

Dar es Salaam. Academic excellence has opened a pathway to career opportunities for 13 Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) students, after the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) recognised their achievements and encouraged them to apply their knowledge to challenges facing the agricultural sector.

The students received the awards at a ceremony held at SUA on October 7, 2026, as part of TADB’s support for young people pursuing agriculture-related studies.

Speaking on behalf of TADB, Chief Human Resources Officer Edna Nyatta said the awards were part of the bank’s partnership with SUA to identify and support students excelling in agriculture-related fields.

She urged the students to continue learning, embrace innovation and apply their academic knowledge to address challenges facing the country, particularly in agriculture.

“Your academic achievement is an important milestone, but the knowledge you have gained should ultimately be used to solve real challenges facing our country,” she said.

Ms Nyatta said TADB also provides practical training opportunities through its Learn with Us programme, under which about 10 SUA students have secured internships, with six later obtaining permanent employment.

She said the initiative was in line with recent guidance from the Vice President on strengthening internship programmes to help young people gain practical experience and improve their prospects in the labour market.

SUA Vice Chancellor Professor Raphael Chibunda thanked TADB for supporting the awards and called on the bank to extend internship opportunities to the 13 students.