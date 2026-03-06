Tanapa alerts visitors as heavy rains disrupt Serengeti roads

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has warned that heavy rains across the country, including in national parks, have caused major damage to road infrastructure and river crossings in the Serengeti National Park.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, 2026, Tanapa Assistant Conservation Commissioner for Communications, Ms Catherine Mbena, said several bridges and crossings had been destroyed, leaving some areas unsafe and difficult to access.

She advised visitors planning trips to the Serengeti to postpone their journeys until inspections are completed and damaged infrastructure is repaired.

Drivers and tourists already inside the park were urged to exercise caution, follow instructions from park rangers, and avoid crossing rivers with high water levels.

“Tanapa is continuing to assess the extent of the damage while preparing urgent repairs to restore affected infrastructure,” the statement said.

Tanapa is a cornerstone of Tanzania’s tourism industry, managing 21 national parks that cover roughly 15 percent of the country’s land.

The authority ensures biodiversity conservation and sustainable tourism development while contributing significantly to economic growth through tourism revenue, infrastructure development, and international promotion.

Tourism revenue has recently surged, with a 94 percent increase recorded, reflecting the sector’s recovery and its contribution to national income during the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Tanapa promotes low-impact visitation to protect ecosystems, preserving the natural beauty that attracts tourists to iconic sites such as the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro.

The authority develops and maintains tourist facilities, including roads, airstrips, and accommodation within the parks, to enhance visitor experiences.

Beyond traditional game drives, Tanapa has introduced new offerings such as walking safaris, bird watching, and specialised activities to diversify experiences.

Tanapa actively promotes both domestic and international tourism, working with partners such as the Tanzania Tourist Board.

Initiatives like ‘The Royal Tour’ showcase Tanzania’s attractions, while efforts to encourage domestic tourism include more accessible and affordable facilities.

The authority also collaborates with partners, including the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati), to align marketing strategies and strengthen ties between mainland wildlife tourism and Zanzibar’s beach tourism.