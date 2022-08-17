Tanesco postpones maintenance exercise

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author





Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has announced postponement of the maintenance exercise of their database communicated earlier today, August 17.

“We will let you know when we will be ready to carry out the exercise. We apologize for any disturbance caused,” Tanesco said in their statement from the headquarters in Dodoma.



Earlier, the power utility company announced to switch off prepaid electricity token purchasing services (Luku) for four days in order to carry out maintenance of their database.