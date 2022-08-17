Tanesco to switch off Luku purchase for four days

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) is set to switch off prepaid electricity token purchasing services (Luku) for four days in order to carry out maintenance of their database.

The utility company has said the service will not be available for eight hours starting on the eve of August 22 to 25 from 10pm to 7am.

Senior ICT Manager at Tanesco, Cliff Maregeli told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday while briefing on maintenance of database recovery of Luku system.

He said the aim of maintenance is to improve purchase of electricity tokens.

“Customers are advised to purchase enough units to avoid any challenge, because no prepaid customer will be able to purchase electricity during the maintenance period,” he said.

He added: These improvement are important because the aim is to serve our customers better in token purchasing system.

For his part, Tanesco Chief Spokesperson, Martin Mwambene insisted that the advantage of maintenance is to prevent power loss when any challenges occur in their system and it needs improvement.

“The public have to make sure they purchase enough electricity units to avoid challenges during maintenance period,” he said