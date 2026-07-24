Tanga domestic worker abuse declines, but paper contracts lag behind

Dar es Salaam. Cases of abuse against domestic workers in Tanga Region have fallen sharply following increased awareness of workplace rights, although verbal contracts remain widespread.

This was revealed on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Tanga by leaders of the Conservation, Hotels, Domestic, Social Services and Allied Workers Union (Chodawu), alongside local domestic workers.

They spoke during a two-day capacity-building workshop organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Chodawu.

The session covered employment rights, contracts, leave, statutory wages, and international standards, including ILO Convention 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers.

Tanga Region Domestic Workers Chairperson, Ms Mayasa Mdoe, said abuse cases have declined compared to previous years, with most reported issues now involving delayed salaries rather than physical violence.

“Abuse is no longer as severe as it was. Most complaints involve delayed pay, but many employers remain reluctant to offer written contracts, leaving most workers operating on verbal agreements,” she said.

She noted that education for workers and employers has enhanced mutual understanding of rights and duties, significantly reducing disputes.

However, Ms Mdoe added that getting employers to recognise the importance of formal contracts remains a major hurdle, despite ongoing outreach through flyers and community meetings.

A trainer and peer educator, Ms Hadija Singano, said train-the-trainer workshops hosted by the ILO in Arusha helped them educate local communities on labour laws, contracts, leave, and minimum wages.

This information was shared through public gatherings and door-to-door campaigns, boosting awareness across the region.

“Initially, many people lacked awareness of employment contracts and workplace rights. Following our training, we reached both workers and employers, and we are now seeing real transformation in the region,” she said.

“Through peer educators, we have recruited nearly 100 new domestic workers for ILO training to help them understand their rights and join Chodawu,” she added.

Participants admitted they previously worked without knowing their rights, often enduring long hours without adequate rest.

A domestic worker from Chumbageni Ward, Ms Aisha Juma, said she was previously unaware of channels to report workplace grievances.

“I am grateful for this training. I now know where to lodge complaints, including at Chodawu offices and the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA),” she said.

Another participant, Ms Saumu Charles, said the session empowered them to start demanding written contracts to protect both parties.

Participants emphasised that despite progress, further outreach is needed for employers.