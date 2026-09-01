Tanga mandates Kange Terminal move for upcountry journeys from Sept 8

Tanga. Passenger boarding and alighting services for travellers going to other regions from Tanga Region will officially commence at Kange Bus Terminal starting September 8, 2026.

That step means owners of bus terminals located within Tanga City centre will not be permitted to continue boarding passengers heading upcountry; instead, those journeys will originate at Kange Terminal and end at Kange.

Under that arrangement, passengers needing to travel to other regions who previously obtained services at terminals within the city centre will be forced to use small vehicles to Kange, where they will switch transport and proceed with their upcountry journeys.

That step comes shortly after Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, directed bus terminals nationwide to be utilised properly and ensure provided services align with the investment purpose of those terminals.

Speaking during a meeting of transport stakeholders in Tanga Region on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, Tanga Regional Commissioner, Dr Batilda Burian, said the government will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone violating that arrangement.

She stated the plan aims to ensure Kange Terminal is utilised properly, whilst expected to serve as a vital revenue source for the council and improve services for users.

The Regional Commissioner stated that the decision was reached following an evaluation conducted by a task force she formed to identify essential requirements before transferring services to that terminal, aiming to ensure citizens and passenger vehicle owners face no inconvenience.

“The team performed its work and satisfied itself that this service can now commence. The service will commence effectively September 8, and that we are improving street lights and other areas located here, alongside installing CCTV cameras to enhance security,” said Dr Burian.

On his part, the Tanga Region Bus Owners Association Chairman, Mr Abdi Awadhi, praised that step, but suggested having a special arrangement for passengers travelling at night.

He stated passenger vehicles could continue starting town centre during the period between 6 pm to 6 am, due to the possibility of some passengers lacking commuter bus transport towards Kange at night.

“We would request this arrangement to proceed, but because of Tanga’s situation, those travelling from 6 pm should originate town centre and town service operate until 6 am, then the arrangement continues,” said Mr Awadhi.

However, many transport stakeholders suggested the arrangement of originating journeys at Kange Terminal be executed for all stakeholders without favouritism.

They stated should challenges arise, they could be resolved through stakeholders’ meetings expected to be held monthly.

A terminal user, Junia Fransisi, stated that arrangement ought to start immediately instead of the government providing a long monitoring period for its execution.

On another note, Dr Burian directed the commuter bus association to collaborate with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) alongside other stakeholders to examine ways of establishing commuter bus routes from various areas of Tanga City to Kange Terminal.