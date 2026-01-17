Tanga Port targets integrity as vehicle trade surges

Tanga. Stakeholders at the Port of Tanga have rolled out measures to ensure that the growing trade associated with the offloading of vehicles at the port benefits a wider section of society, particularly local drivers.

One of the key strategies, port authorities say, is strengthening trust and integrity among transit vehicle drivers.

The Tanga Port Manager, Mr Salehe Mbega, said this during the launch of the Tanga Regional Transit Vehicle Drivers’ Association (CHAMATA), which has more than 400 members.

Mr Mbega said that an average of between 600 and 800 vehicles are offloaded at the Port of Tanga every month and require transportation to destinations within and outside Tanzania, including Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"When someone entrusts you with a valuable vehicle to deliver it to Zambia or the DRC, trust and experience are essential. I urge you to be honest and professional so that clients can have confidence in you,” he said.

He added that adherence to professional ethics would help address long-standing complaints that the Port of Tanga does not benefit local drivers.

“Complaints that the port does not benefit drivers from Tanga will end. With 600 to 800 vehicles handled monthly, everyone has an opportunity to secure work if trust is built,” Mr Mbega emphasised.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Transit Drivers’ Association, Mr Adam Mwenda, said that vehicle transportation had previously been conducted in an uncoordinated manner, resulting in the loss of vehicle parts and accessories, with port authorities often bearing the blame.

"Through our association, we will ensure that every driver transporting a vehicle is vetted and has complete identification details and guarantors, to assure clients of the safety of their property,” he said.

Mr Mwenda added that CHAMATA would enhance drivers’ skills through professional training, including education on international border procedures, communication languages and business skills, with the goal of producing drivers who meet international standards.

A transport sector stakeholder, Mr Shekue Pashua, urged drivers to work diligently and safeguard customers’ property, warning that strict action would be taken against those who violate professional ethics.

"We do not expect reports of missing spare parts or car radios. Our office will take firm disciplinary action, including denying work opportunities, against anyone who breaches regulations, in order to protect the integrity of the industry and promote the Port of Tanga,” he said.