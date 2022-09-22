Tantrade outlines strategies to tackle gaps at Dar fair venue

By Agness Jailos

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) yesterday outlined strategies to deal with challenges that were highlighted by stakeholders in this year’s trade fair.

The challenges that emerged during the 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair that ended in July included: poor infrastructure, delays in processing of identification for participants and journalists, noise caused by loud music and dance at the grounds and high cost of food for participants and exihibitors.

Speaking to various stakeholders of the exhibition during an evaluation session yesterday, Tantrade’s business development acting director Fortunatus Mhambe said some of the challenges had already begun to be addressed.

“We’ll increase the number of toilets in various areas of the grounds. We’ll also repair the roads inside to the level of tarmac so that they can be easily used and bring a good image of these exhibitions,” said Mr Mhambe.

He said that they would also improve the infrastructure through exhibition partners, the construction of 20 modern toilets as well as adding vents.

Mr Mhambe said they would also increase the scope of cooperation with the private sector in coordinating and providing various services during the exhibition.

Tantrade’s acting director general Twilumba Mlelwa said that in addition to various challenges, the 46th exhibition was a success at it attracted 3,200 Tanzanian companies and 225 others from 23 countries from Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

“In the previous exhibition, there were 2,926 Tanzanian companies and 76 others from 17 countries. This year we also had 350,000 visitors and nine contracts worth Sh176 billion were signed,” said Mr Mlelwa.

In addition to these challenges, some of the stakeholders who spoke at the meeting, asked Tantrade to sit with the leaders of the institutions that manage water and electricity to look at the possibility of removing the challenges related to availability of the services in some of the areas, as it appeared in the 46th exhibition.

Mr Joshua Mhando from the Sugar Board of Tanzania said: “We are asking for a good arrangement of pavilions in accordance with their sectors instead of mixing them. This step will help people to visit specific pavilions easily,” advised Mr Mhando.