Tanzania bets on local capital to power DIRA 2050

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania moves to operationalise its newly launched Development Vision 2050 (DIRA 2050), the government’s renewed drive to mobilise domestic capital is emerging as a strategic anchor for long-term growth, resilience and economic self-reliance.

The National Domestic Investment Promotion Campaign 2026, officially launched on January 16 by the Minister of State for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, signals a deliberate shift towards placing Tanzanians at the centre of the country’s investment narrative.

Implemented through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), the campaign seeks to demystify investment, unlock local opportunities and deepen citizen participation in wealth creation.

DIRA 2050, which succeeds the long-running Vision 2025, places strong emphasis on industrialisation, productivity, inclusive growth and national ownership of development.

Analysts argue that without a robust domestic investor base, these ambitions risk remaining policy declarations rather than lived economic outcomes.

Launching the campaign, Prof Mkumbo said one of the biggest barriers to domestic investment remains mindset.

“There is still a perception among some Tanzanians that investment is only for the very rich or for foreigners,” he said.

“We want to erase that notion. Every Tanzanian can be an investor," he stressed.

He added that the campaign would focus on educating citizens that investment does not require vast wealth at the starting point.

“Being an investor does not mean you must already be rich. What matters is understanding opportunities, taking steps and growing gradually,” the minister said.

This emphasis on education and confidence-building speaks directly to DIRA 2050’s goal of broad-based economic participation.

By enabling more citizens to invest, he said the country can expand its productive base, stimulate entrepreneurship and reduce overdependence on foreign capital, which often prioritises quick returns over long-term national interests.

The second pillar of the campaign is opportunity visibility.

According to Prof Mkumbo, foreign investors often identify and exploit opportunities that local investors overlook.

“We want Tanzanians to see and understand the opportunities that exist in their own country, and to benefit from them as investors,” he said, adding that Tiseza will tour the country to reach communities directly.

This nationwide outreach aligns with the vision’s emphasis on balanced regional development, particularly as Tanzania seeks to industrialise beyond Dar es Salaam and a few urban centres.

Beyond awareness, the campaign also aims to create practical linkages between local and foreign investors, as well as between landowners and capital holders.

Prof Mkumbo said Tanzanians who own land or other assets would be supported to use them as equity. “Through Tiseza, we can connect landowners with investors so that land becomes a source of capital rather than remaining idle,” he said.

For domestic investors, the campaign is also being interpreted as a signal of partnership rather than regulation-driven engagement.

Communication and Stakeholder Relationship Manager at Kilombero Sugar Company, Mr Victor Byemelwa, said the government’s framing of investors as partners was encouraging.

“When the government looks at us as partners, it means our challenges become shared, and our opportunities are also equally shared,” he said. “That approach builds trust and long-term commitment," he added.

From a large corporate perspective, the improving business environment in recent years has created room for expansion.

Group Director for Business and Corporate Affairs at Azania Group, Mr Joel Laizer, said the company plans to increase its investments through Tiseza.

“I agree with the minister that in the past five years, investment and the business environment have improved significantly,” he said.

“There are still some minor challenges, but they are being addressed sector by sector, and overall the direction is positive,” he added

As Tanzania positions itself for the next 25 years under DIRA 2050, the domestic investment campaign underscores a critical lesson: sustainable development cannot be imported.

By empowering citizens to invest, take risks and participate meaningfully in the economy, the country strengthens its foundation for industrial growth, job creation and shared prosperity.

In that sense, the 2026 campaign is more than a promotional exercise.