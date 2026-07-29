Tanzania boosts digital skills through EU-backed AI and cyber security training

Dar es Salaam. As artificial intelligence (AI), cyber threats and emerging technologies continue to reshape the global digital landscape, Tanzanian is preparing its ICT professionals to ensure the country keeps pace with rapid technological change and safeguards its digital future.

Experts say mastery of AI, cyber security, data protection and other emerging technologies will be essential if Tanzania is to realise its ambition of building a competitive digital economy under the National Development Vision 2050.

The call was made during the opening of a specialised training programme in Dar es Salaam for 110 ICT professionals drawn from both public and private institutions.

The programme is being implemented through cooperation between Tanzania and the European Union, with technical support from Estonia, Germany and Finland, to strengthen the country's capacity in cyber security, personal data protection and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Opening the training, the Director General of the Tanzania Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC), Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, said digital transformation presents enormous opportunities but also exposes governments, businesses and citizens to increasingly sophisticated cyber risks.

He said Tanzania's growing adoption of digital technologies requires a workforce equipped with advanced digital skills to protect critical systems while supporting innovation and economic growth.

"As the country accelerates its digital transformation, building the right skills becomes critical. Digital technologies are now central to economic development, and we must ensure our professionals are prepared to respond to new challenges," said Dr Mwasaga.

He noted that digital transformation rests on several key pillars, including digital skills, cyber security and building digital trust among citizens.

According to him, digital trust can only be achieved when internet users have confidence that their personal information is protected, privacy is respected and digital services are secure.

He said protecting consumers online, strengthening personal data protection frameworks and ensuring privacy are fundamental to increasing public confidence in digital services.

The training comes as Tanzania intensifies implementation of the National Development Vision 2050, which identifies digital transformation as one of the key drivers of future economic growth, innovation and competitiveness.

Dr Mwasaga said the government is implementing strategies to strengthen the digital economy by promoting research, innovation, entrepreneurship and wider adoption of digital technologies across sectors.

He added that the benefits of digital transformation extend beyond government institutions.

"These 110 participants represent both public and private institutions because the digital economy concerns every Tanzanian. Capacity-building initiatives like this are intended to ensure that all sectors are able to benefit from digital technologies," he said.

The programme also addresses emerging risks associated with the misuse of AI, methods for securing digital infrastructure and best practices in protecting personal information.

An ICT officer from the President's Office, Records and Archives Management Department, Mr Joseph Moshi, said the training would strengthen the protection of government records and institutional data as more public services migrate to digital platforms.

He noted that the government is also working to expand the use of AI across public institutions to improve service delivery while developing national guidelines to ensure the technology is deployed responsibly.

"As institutions increasingly adopt digital systems, they must have effective mechanisms for safeguarding information. At the same time, we are developing AI guidelines to support its safe and responsible use across government," he said.

The European Union says the initiative forms part of broader efforts to support Tanzania's digital transformation agenda.

The Resident Adviser for the Digital Transformation Support Project, Jani Ruuskanen, said the partnership between the EU and Tanzania is designed to accelerate progress towards the country's long-term development goals.

"Tanzania is well positioned because of the rapid growth of digital solutions. Our project focuses on strengthening the capacity of local professionals by drawing on the expertise of specialists from European public institutions," he said.

Ruuskanen emphasised that the partnership is based on mutual learning rather than one-way knowledge transfer.

"This is not a one-sided project. European experts also learn from Tanzania's experiences and take those lessons back to Europe, making the partnership beneficial for both sides," he added.