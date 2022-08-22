Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda's power project reaches 95 percent

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project (RRFHP) has reached 95 percent and is expected to be completed in November this year, it was revealed here at the weekend.

The revelation was made during an event to hand over the chairmanship of the project to Tanzania’s Energy minister, Mr January Makamba (pictured).

Read: Why $340m Rusumo power project is unlikely to be completed on time

Mr Makamba will hold the position for one year during which period, he will be responsible for leading, coordinating, convening parallel meetings and communicating with his fellow ministers about the agenda and progress of the project.

The project was launched on March 30, 2017 with an installed capacity of 80MW that will be shared equally among Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Speaking to journalists from the three countries, Mr Makamba said the project was a long-term dream of the leaders of the three countries since the 1960s.

Advertisement

He said the project will add electricity to the nation grid and is expected to be a catalyst for development in the countries of Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda. “This project shows the willingness of these countries to use natural resources to bring about the development of their citizens,” said Mr Makamba.

The Minister of Electricity, Energy and Mining in Burundi, Mr Uwizeye Ibrahim, said on top of electricity, the three countries will benefit from the improvement of social services.

Read:m Why Tanzania has failed to achieve total electricity coverage in 60 years

“This construction project has come to build infrastructure for clean water, classrooms and hospitals and to improve community services for the citizens of these countries,” he said.

“Once completed, we will benefit from electricity, an increase in the power of communication and love for the citizens of Burundi, Tanzania and Rwanda.”

Rwandan Infrastructure minister Ernest Nshabimana said access to electricity will give a boost to the industrial sector.