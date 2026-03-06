Tanzania destroys 1,000 tonnes of invasive weeds in Lake Victoria
By Katare Mbashiru
Dodoma. The government has intensified efforts to clear invasive aquatic weeds choking Lake Victoria, announcing that more than 1,000 tonnes have already been destroyed under a national control plan aimed at restoring the lake’s fragile ecosystem.
Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Friday, March 6, 2026, Lake Victoria Basin Director Dr Renatus Shinhu said the campaign focuses on safeguarding the lake while protecting the livelihoods of millions who depend on its waters across East Africa.