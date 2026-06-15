Tanzania, DRC agree to enhance cargo transport on Lake Tanganyika

Mwanza. Tanzania Shipping Company (Tashico) and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national shipping company, Lignes Maritimes Congolaises (LMC), have signed a three-year agreement to strengthen passenger and cargo transport on Lake Tanganyika, a move expected to boost regional trade efficiency and link markets in East and Central Africa

Speaking on Monday, June 15, 2026, during the signing ceremony, Tashico managing director Eric Hamissi said the deal is a strategic step aimed at building national capacity in maritime transport and increasing Tanzania’s participation in international cargo shipping.

He said the partnership would help expand Tanzania’s transport services market while strengthening its position as a trade gateway for East and Central African countries, particularly the DRC.

“This is a partnership driven by mutual need… we want to improve efficiency in water transport and fully utilise opportunities available in the Lake Tanganyika corridor,” said Mr Hamissi.

According to him, the agreement will also facilitate skills exchange between the two sides, with LMC bringing extensive experience in ocean shipping through the Atlantic Ocean, while Tanzania contributes expertise in Great Lakes navigation.

He said that, in the initial phase, the companies plan to use chartered vessels to meet market demand, while long-term plans include jointly owning and building ships to serve the regional trade corridor.

“We aim to reach a stage where we have our own vessels transporting cargo from international markets directly into our countries,” he said.

The agreement comes at a time when the Port of Dar es Salaam is strengthening its role in handling cargo for neighbouring countries, including the DRC, which is one of its largest clients.

Statistics show that a significant portion of DRC cargo is routed through Tanzania, making the country a key logistics hub in East and Central Africa.

LMC Director General’s representative, Mr Frank Nkulu, said the agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening economic and trade relations between Tanzania and the DRC.

He said the partnership aims to build a modern and efficient transport system that meets the needs of traders and communities around Lake Tanganyika.

“By working together, we aim to improve transport on Lake Tanganyika, expand maritime operations, and unlock new economic opportunities for the benefit of our countries,” said Mr Nkulu.

The agreement is also expected to enhance the use of Lake Tanganyika as a key transport route, opening up trade opportunities for neighbouring countries, including Zambia and Burundi.

Tashico Board Chairman, retired Major General John Mbunge, said the deal would help the DRC reduce its reliance on cargo transport through the Atlantic Ocean and instead strengthen the use of the Indian Ocean route via Tanzania.

He said this would enable both companies to access global markets through Tanzanian ports while increasing competitiveness in the shipping sector.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Mr Manchali Suguta, said investment in the transport sector is crucial for economic growth and improving citizens’ livelihoods.

“The transport sector is a key pillar of development… through this agreement, we expect increased jobs, revenue, and economic opportunities for our people,” he said.

Captain Adamu Mwisungu said the partnership would facilitate skills exchange between professionals from both sides, improving maritime service delivery.

He noted that differences in experience between ocean and lake transport would provide opportunities for learning and improving operational efficiency.

Wholesale trader, Ms Neema Mushi, from the Lake Zone, said the agreement would help reduce costs and delivery times for goods transported to and from the DRC.