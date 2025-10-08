Tanzania engages U.S over new visa bond requirement

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania has confirmed that it is engaging the United States through diplomatic channels following Washington’s decision to impose a visa bond requirement on Tanzanian nationals applying for short-term business and tourist visas.

The U.S. Department of State announced that, effective October 23, 2025, Tanzanians seeking B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) visas will be required to post a refundable bond ranging between $5,000 and $15,000 before travelling to the United States.

The decision places Tanzania among seven African countries included in the visa bond pilot programme—alongside Malawi, Zambia, The Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

According to the U.S. State Department, the move is based on findings from the Department of Homeland Security’s 2024 Entry/Exit Overstay Report, which identified countries with relatively high rates of visa overstays.

The bonds, intended to ensure compliance with U.S. immigration rules, will be refunded in full once travellers return home within their authorised stay, or if they do not use the visa before it expires. However, the amount will be forfeited if a traveller overstays or violates visa conditions.

Applicants will be instructed by consular officers on how to post the bond through the U.S. Treasury using the official DHS Form I-352. Payments made through any other channels will not be refunded.

In addition, visa holders covered by the new measure will be required to enter and exit the U.S. through specific airports — Boston Logan International (BOS), John F. Kennedy International (JFK), and Washington Dulles International (IAD) — to facilitate compliance monitoring.

Tanzania’s response

In a statement issued on October 8, 2025, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports said the government had officially received communication from Washington on the new visa bond requirement.

Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said Tanzania remains committed to maintaining cordial relations with the U.S. despite the new measure.

“The Government will continue to engage the United States through diplomatic channels to seek a fair, respectful, and mutually beneficial resolution,” said Mr. Msigwa.

“Our relationship with the U.S. has been built on friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect for more than four decades.”

He added that the measure comes at a time when both countries are already holding discussions on migration and immigration matters.

“We assure the public that the government will continue to handle this matter diplomatically and provide updates as discussions progress,” he said.

Mr. Msigwa further emphasised that the move should not be seen as a diplomatic setback, describing it instead as a temporary administrative step that could be resolved through continued dialogue.

The government has urged Tanzanians planning to visit the United States to continue following standard visa application procedures through the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam or other designated missions abroad.

Under the new arrangement, applicants will only be required to post a bond after being directed to do so by a consular officer. Making payments in advance will not guarantee visa issuance and could result in financial loss.

A U.S. State Department clarification noted that the visa bond pilot programme does not change visa eligibility requirements, but adds a financial assurance mechanism aimed at improving compliance with immigration laws.

The visa bond initiative was introduced under Section 221(g)(3) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and implemented through a Temporary Final Rule (TFR).

It primarily targets non-immigrant visa categories with historically high overstay rates.

Regional context

Tanzania joins Malawi and Zambia, where the policy has been in force since August 2025, and The Gambia, where implementation began in October 2025.

Analysts say the inclusion of several African countries reflects Washington’s growing focus on managing migration and improving compliance among short-term visitors.

Critics, however, argue that the measure could create financial and logistical hurdles for genuine travellers — including businesspeople, researchers, and tourists — who contribute to economic and cultural exchange between Africa and the United States.

The Tanzanian government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ interests abroad while preserving its long-standing partnership with the United States.

“This development will not alter Tanzania’s resolve to maintain and strengthen its good relations with the United States for the mutual benefit of both nations,” the official statement stressed.