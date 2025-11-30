Tanzania government to crack whip on ‘fake extension officers’

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The government has vowed to intensify its crackdown on unqualified individuals posing as extension officers in farming communities, warning that no one engaged in illegal activities will be shielded from the law.

The commitment was issued in Dodoma during the closing of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of extension officers, where the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Dr Jafar Seif, said the government would not tolerate impostors passing themselves off as agricultural experts and misleading farmers.

“Fake extension officers conducting this illegal work will be arrested and taken before law enforcement authorities. My warning is simple: do not play with state institutions. If they intend to work, they must follow the proper procedures,” said Dr Seif.

He added that the government aims to ensure qualified extension officers are properly recognised down to the district council level. Issuing special identification cards and establishing a stronger monitoring system, he said, will make it easier to reach farmers and protect them from misinformation.

Dr Seif noted that the government is ready to collaborate with associations representing extension officers, recognising their pivotal role in driving agricultural development, boosting production, creating employment and supporting rural enterprise.

“When we produce more, we sell more, and our youth get employment. This is what our President stresses—not just results, but rapid results,” he said.

According to Dr Seif, the government wants agricultural education to reach rural populations while expanding opportunities for young people to learn, gain employment and improve their incomes. He also urged journalists to amplify this message, saying the media plays a vital role in raising awareness among youth about training and job openings within the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, the Chairperson of the Tanzania Society of Agricultural Extension and Education (TSAEE), Prof Catherine Msuya, raised concerns about the growing number of unqualified individuals presenting themselves as extension officers, warning that the trend was causing confusion among farmers.

Prof Msuya said that at a time when the country is grappling with climate change and advancing agricultural technologies, some individuals have been offering advice without professional competence, leading to misinformation.

“People call themselves extension officers, but in reality, they are fake. They go to farmers and give wrong advice, and as a result, farmers fail to know whom to trust,” she said.

She added that the situation undermines the image of agricultural, livestock and fisheries professionals, making them appear unskilled in the eyes of communities.