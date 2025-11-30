Yas promotes cashew farming through Korosho Marathon

Mtwara. Yas has strengthened its long standing commitment to cashew farmers in Mtwara by confirming the continuation of its partnership with the 2025 Korosho Marathon, an event that has become a source of regional pride and a vital platform for youth empowerment and economic growth.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony held yesterday at the Millennium Beach Grounds, where thousands of spectators and participants gathered to celebrate another successful edition of the marathon.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State in the president’s Office Youth Development, Dr Joel Nanauka, praised Yas for its consistent investment in Mtwara and for using the Korosho Marathon as a vehicle for social development.

He described the marathon as more than a sporting competition, calling it a celebration of the hard-working cashew farmers who sustain the region’s economy and a showcase of the determination and talent of local youth.

Dr Nanauka said that initiatives like this demonstrate how sports can be used strategically to promote economic progress, strengthen community bonds, and inspire young people to pursue healthier and more ambitious lifestyles.

Yas Zonal Director for Coast South, Fadhila Saidi, said the companys involvement reflects its broader goal of supporting farmers and communities through digital, financial, and social initiatives.

She highlighted the important role played by Yas and its financial service brand Mixx in advancing development across Mtwara by facilitating digital cash transfers, improving connectivity through expanded 4G coverage, and introducing 5G technology in Mtwara Municipality.

She added that Yas continues to collaborate with the Cashewnut Board, AMCOS, and cooperative unions to fast track payments to farmers, helping ensure that cashew earnings reach growers quickly and securely.

Saidi described the Korosho Marathon as a catalyst for both economic activity and community unity.

She noted that the event attracts runners and visitors from across Tanzania, boosts local businesses, and promotes healthy living among the regions youth.

She reaffirmed Yas and Mixxs dedication to supporting the organisers in scaling up the event in the coming years and encouraged more institutions to join efforts to uplift the cashew sector and empower young people in Mtwara.

Organising Committee Chairperson Nelson Mrashani expressed gratitude to all partners and congratulated the winners, who delivered outstanding performances across all categories.

In the womens 21 kilometre race, Cecilia Ginoka claimed first place and was awarded Sh3.5 million, followed by Vaileth Adam with Sh2.5 million and Natalia Sule with Sh2 million.

In men’s 21 kilometre race was won by Peter Gidoska, who also received Sh3.5 million, with Protas Kableni earning Sh2.5 million and Dickson Paul receiving Sh 2 million.

In the women’s’ 10 kilometre category, Grace Jackson Charles won Sh2 million, followed by Enestina Ngoloje with Sh1.5 million and Deborah Benedict with Sh1 million.