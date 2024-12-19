Tanzania govt says strategic infrastructure projects are on track

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing strategic legacy projects across key sectors, underscoring significant progress in infrastructure, transportation and energy initiatives.

Addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, December 19, the Government Chief Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, highlighted achievements in ports, railways, aviation, and agriculture, calling these efforts vital to realising Tanzania’s development goals.

Mr Msigwa reported a notable improvement in port operations.

From May to November 2024, Tanzania’s ports handled 16.5 million tonnes of cargo, a 5.92 percent increase from the 15.6 million tonnes recorded during the same period in 2023.

The Port of Dar es Salaam alone accounted for 14.4 million tonnes, reflecting a 5.6 percent growth.

Container handling also improved, with 621,584 units processed across the ports, marking a 3.29 percent increase from the previous year’s 601,805 units.

Transit cargo for neighbouring countries surged by 19.3 percent, reaching 6.3 million tonnes.

The spokesperson attributed these gains to ongoing investments in port infrastructure, including modern equipment and enhanced operational systems.

"The partnership with DP World has been a game-changer. Their $250 million investment in just five months has significantly reduced ship waiting times and operational costs," he said.

Standard Gauge Railway

Progress continues on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a flagship infrastructure project aiming to revolutionise Tanzania’s transport network.

The government has invested $10.3 billion (Sh23.3 trillion) in the railway, connecting Dar es Salaam to Mwanza and Kigoma.

Mr Msigwa outlined the construction status of various sections, for instance, Dar es Salaam to Dodoma; Operations commenced in June 2024, serving over 1.17 million passengers by November.

Also, Makutupora to Mwanza: 61.2 percent complete.

Makutupora to Tabora: 14.53 percent complete. As well as, Tabora to Kigoma with 7.16 percent complete.

"The SGR has not only doubled passenger volume compared to the old railway but has also generated Sh30 billion in revenue within five months," Mr Msigwa noted.

"This project is transforming Tanzania’s transport landscape," he added.

Aviation

The national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), has expanded its fleet to 16 aircraft, facilitating operations on 27 domestic and international routes.

According to Mr Msigwa, from January to December 17, 2024, ATCL transported over 1.1 million passengers and 10,181 tonnes of cargo.

"Our investment in modern aircraft has enhanced ATCL’s competitiveness. This progress strengthens our economy and positions Tanzania as a key player in regional and international aviation," he said.

Bus Rapid Transit

Mr Msigwa said the BRT system has reduced commute times in Dar es Salaam from three hours to 45 minutes, with construction progressing on additional phases.

"The BRT project is not just about transportation; it’s about improving the quality of life for our citizens," he remarked.

Energy access

The government has made strides in electrification, with 12,278 villages connected to electricity as of December 2024.

The remaining 40 villages are expected to be connected by the end of the month.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to universal energy access and underscores Tanzania’s leadership in rural electrification. We are determined to ensure no village is left behind," said Mr Msigwa.

Under the fertiliser and seed subsidy programme, 406,966 farmers have benefitted, purchasing 253,669 tonnes of fertiliser worth Sh435.7 billion between July and November 2024.

The government has allocated Sh90.5 billion in subsidies for the initiative.

Mr Msigwa highlighted improvements in local fertiliser and seed production, which have contributed to increased agricultural productivity.

"Our efforts are boosting farmers’ productivity and strengthening food security," he added.

Mr Msigwa reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to deliver on its promises, describing the progress as “tangible proof” of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership.