Tanzania High Court acquits three terrorism suspects

Arusha. The High Court, Commercial and Economic Crimes Division, has acquitted three suspects facing terrorism charges, after prosecutors failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused, Juma Hamidu (aka Abuu Rumaisa), Muhsin Omary (aka Mpemba), and Nurdin Mujwiga, were alleged to have conspired to carry out terrorist attacks targeting Christians, particularly in churches and during evangelical gatherings in Kibaha and Dar es Salaam.

Judge Martha Mpaze delivered the verdict on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Economic Crimes Case No. 17544/2025.

Initially, nine suspects faced the charges, but six were released at the preliminary stage after the court found there was no case to answer.

The remaining three faced allegations of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, possession of materials for explosives, and providing funds to facilitate such acts.

Specifically, the first charge, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, was brought under Sections 4(1), 2(c), 3(e), and 27(c) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The second and third charges, facing the second and third suspects, involved possession of property intended for terrorist acts under Sections 4(1), 2(c), 3(e) and 15(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, read together with paragraph 24 of the First Schedule and Sections 57(1) and 60(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act (EOCCA).

The fourth charge, against the first and second suspects, related to providing funds for terrorist acts under the same sections.

The prosecution presented nine witnesses, whose identities were protected, and seven exhibits.

According to evidence, on January 26, 2023, a police officer in the counter-terrorism unit received confidential information about a planned attack targeting Christians.

Authorities arrested the first suspect, who identified the second during questioning.

A search of the second suspect’s home allegedly found a 50kg bag of urea fertiliser.

The first suspect was found with a box containing wires, explosive gel, blades, batteries, and Sh1.18 million, while the third suspect was arrested while travelling.

All three suspects denied the charges, with each rejecting involvement or knowledge of the alleged plans or recovered materials.