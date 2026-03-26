Digital boom raises alarm over online violence against women

Dar es Salaam. Gender experts are calling for urgent policy action to tackle technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), warning that the rapid growth of digital access in Tanzania is exposing women and girls to new forms of online abuse.

Speaking at a national symposium themed Safer Digital Space for All, digital expert Mr Clarence Kipoboto from C-Sem said that while Tanzania has made progress in regulating online content and digital financial systems, protections specifically targeting gender-based violence remain inadequate.

“There are clear efforts to regulate online spaces, but policies specifically addressing technology-facilitated GBV are not yet fully integrated,” he said, noting that emerging threats include sexual exploitation, cyberstalking, deepfakes and other technology-driven violations.

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority figures show more than 106 million mobile subscriptions and internet penetration exceeding 85 percent, reflecting significant digital transformation.

However, Mr Kipoboto warned that wider connectivity has also increased women’s exposure to online harassment, the circulation of non-consensual images and manipulated content.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative in Tanzania, Ms Melissa Barrett, said the country is at a critical point in shaping its digital future.

“As more women and girls come online, they are increasingly targeted by a borderless form of harm. Technology-facilitated gender-based violence is not a virtual issue—it is a human rights violation with serious consequences,” she said.

Officiating at the event, Zanzibar’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Abeda Rashid Abdallah, highlighted that gender-based violence remains a major human rights challenge.

“Nearly 40 percent of married women in Tanzania experience some form of partner violence. Digital platforms risk amplifying these inequalities if not properly regulated,” she said.

Tanzania’s legal framework includes the Cybercrimes Act, the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, the Electronic Transactions Act, and Online Content Regulations.

While these provide a foundation for online regulation, experts say they do not adequately address the gendered nature of online abuse.

National policies, including the 2023 National Gender and Women Development Policy and the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children, should be expanded to explicitly cover online spaces.

Current statistics indicate that 39.5 percent of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical, emotional or sexual abuse by partners, while more than half of young women report some form of online harassment.

Finland’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Theresa Zitting, stressed the importance of integrating technology-facilitated gender-based violence into broader gender policies.

She urged stronger collaboration among government institutions, civil society, technology companies and development partners, alongside improved digital literacy, online safety mechanisms and survivor-centred policy approaches.