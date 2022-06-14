Tanzania imposes 35% tax on wigs

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. Tanzania together with other East Africa Community (EAC), partner states has agreed to increase import duty on wigs and extensions from 25 percent to 35 percent.

The increase also includes false beards, eyebrows and eyelashes, switches of human or animal hair or of textile materials.

“This measure will protect local manufacturer of these products, employment creation and increase Government revenue,” finance and planning minister, Mwigulu Nchemba told the parliament on June 14, while presenting the national budget for financial year 2022/23.

In 2019, the government introduced a 25 per cent tax on imported wigs and hair extensions.