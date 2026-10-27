Tanzania, India move to deepen commercial engagement

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian businesses could find new opportunities in agriculture, mining, healthcare, infrastructure and financial services through stronger commercial ties with India, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Tanzania Chapter.

This comes amid significant economic ties between the two countries. According to the High Commission of India in Dar es Salaam, bilateral trade between two countries reached $9.02 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, making India Tanzania's second-largest trading partner.

The High Commission, citing the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), also reported that Indian investments in Tanzania totalled $4.74 billion between January and December 2025, placing India among the country's top five sources of investment.

ICAI Dar es Salaam (T) chapter chairman Mr Dharmendra K. Agrawal, the professional body had recently held first-ever ICAI regional conference for Africa had provided a platform for Tanzanian and Indian businesses, investors, regulators and professional bodies to explore areas of collaboration.

He said the discussions had also highlighted the role of chartered accountants in facilitating cross-border investment through financial advisory services, due diligence, tax compliance and business structuring.

“The conference provided a platform to connect Tanzanian and Indian businesses, investors, professional bodies and regulators,” he said.

The conference, held in Dar es Salaam on October 18 under the theme Africa–India Partnership: Unlocking Trade, Investment and Professional Opportunities, brought together industry representatives and accounting professionals to examine opportunities for cooperation between the two markets.

Mr Agrawal said the next step was to translate the connections established during the meeting into practical collaboration, including business referrals and institutional partnerships.

However, he did not announce any specific investment commitments or formal agreements arising from the conference, saying these would be made public once confirmed by the parties concerned.

“We will measure success by the outcomes achieved after the event, including follow-up meetings, business connections, joint professional development programmes and stronger collaboration with regulators and professional accountancy organisations,” he said.

He added that the chapter wanted the conference to become a lasting platform for strengthening trade, investment and professional engagement between India and Africa.

The conference was co-hosted with Tanzania's National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) and the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Discussions covered potential cooperation across several sectors, including agriculture, mining, healthcare, infrastructure and hospitality, as well as cross-border taxation, transfer pricing and regulatory compliance.

For Tanzanian companies seeking to engage with Indian investors and business partners, these areas of cooperation could create opportunities to access expertise and professional services needed to structure transactions and navigate regulatory requirements.

Chartered accountants can support such transactions by conducting financial assessments, evaluating business risks and advising companies on compliance with the relevant tax and reporting requirements.

The conference also brought together representatives from the private sector, including MeTL Group, alongside professionals from mining, energy, pharmaceuticals and hospitality.

Mr Agrawal said the chapter would focus on following up on the relationships established at the meeting and developing collaborations that could deliver measurable results over the following 12 months.