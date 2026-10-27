Tanzania, India move to deepen commercial engagement

The chief guest, high commissioner of India to Tanzania (third right) Mr Bishwadip Dey, ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D (third left). Ambassador John Ulanga (second left), NBAA chairperson Prof Sylvia Temu (second right), chairperson ICAI Dar es Salaam (T) Chapter (first right) Mr Dharmendra Agrawal, and NBAA director corporate service Mr Kulwa Malendeja (first left). Down the Stage: Management Committee Members of ICAI Dar es Salaam (T) Chapters.     PHOTO: FILE

By  Josephine Christopher

Josephine Christopher is a senior business journalist for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

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