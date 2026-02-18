Tanzania-India relations: From post-colonial solidarity to economic powerhouse

Dar es Salaam. The diplomatic bond between Tanzania and India is a storied narrative spanning over six decades.

Rooted in a shared history of colonial struggle, the relationship has evolved from a mutual quest for sovereignty into a strategic partnership defined by massive economic potential.

As India's global influence surges, Tanzania finds itself at a crossroads where historical sentiment must meet modern economic pragmatism.

The seeds of this partnership were sown even before Tanganyika’s independence. Under its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, India opened its embassy in Dar es Salaam in November 1962.

This early gesture laid the groundwork for a relationship that expanded significantly following the 1964 union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

The ideological alignment between the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and Mr Nehru was profound.

Both leaders championed the separation of religion from politics, campaigned tirelessly against all forms of discrimination, and stood as a united front against the vestiges of colonialism and the inequities of the global South.

A legacy of high-level diplomacy

This mutual respect was cemented through frequent high-level state visits. Mwalimu Nyerere visited India seven times during his presidency (1971, 1976, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985).

Subsequent Tanzanian leaders followed suit: Mr Ali Hassan Mwinyi visited twice (1989 and 1993), Mr Benjamin Mkapa in 2002, and Mr Jakaya Kikwete in 2008 and 2015.

Notably, every Tanzanian Head of State has visited the Asian giant, except the late Dr John Magufuli. India has consistently reciprocated this interest.

From President V.V. Giri in 1972 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, a steady stream of Indian dignitaries has graced Tanzanian soil, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Recognition of Tanzania’s leadership was also formalised through prestigious international awards; Mwalimu Nyerere received the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding in 1974 and the Gandhi Peace Prize in 1995 for his role in achieving independence and regional stability without bloodshed.

A shifting global paradigm

Whereas the 1960s through the 1980s were marked by a shared struggle against Western imperialism, the third decade of the 21st century presents a markedly different landscape.

India is no longer merely a "developing partner" but a rising, prosperous global titan.

According to projections by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the global economic hierarchy is set for a dramatic shift.

By 2050, Western dominance is expected to wane, with China and India projected to take the first and second spots, respectively, in terms of global economic size (GDP at PPP).

Currently, International Monetary Fund (IMF) data places India as the world's fifth-largest economy, trailing only the US, China, Japan, and Germany.

However, when measuring Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), the IMF recognises India’s rapid ascent as already closely following China.

PwC forecasts that by 2050, the "E7" (emerging economies) will dominate the global stage. The projected top five, China, India, the US, Indonesia, and Brazil, highlight a world where Tanzania’s traditional allies in the West will share the stage with rising giants in the East and South.

The Indian opportunity for Tanzania

For Tanzania, the message is clear: the country must deepen its engagement with these emerging powers while maintaining strong relations with traditional partners such as the UK, US, and Japan. India offers a particularly compelling blueprint for socio-economic development.

As the world’s most populous nation, surpassing 1.4 billion people in April 2023, India is lifting an average of 130 million citizens into the middle class every decade.

A World Bank report further identifies India as the world's sixth-largest buyer of raw materials, presenting a massive, hungry market for Tanzanian agricultural and mineral exports.

Beyond trade, Tanzania stands to gain from India’s "knowledge of transformation."

If India can lift hundreds of millions out of poverty while maintaining its status as the world's largest democracy, Tanzania, with a population of approximately 62 million, has every reason to believe it can eliminate extreme poverty within a few decades by adopting similar digital and industrial strategies.

Looking ahead to 2050

The geographical proximity, with only the Indian Ocean separating the two nations, makes India a "natural neighbour" for the East African Community (EAC) powerhouse.

As India approaches its global economic peak over the next 30 years, Tanzania must ensure its own development goals are tethered to this promising trajectory.

By aligning its diplomatic and economic policies with the realities of the 2050 forecast, Tanzania can transition from a historical ally to a modern partner in prosperity.