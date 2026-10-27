Built ahead of time: Can Tanzania now win the Afcon story?

By Ibrahim Kyaruzi

When Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda won the right to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, plenty of people doubted us. Some of the loudest doubts came from home. Could East Africa really deliver a tournament of this size, across three countries, on time?

Tanzania has given its answer in concrete and steel. We paid our hosting fee early, our venues are taking shape, and a new stadium is rising in Arusha at the foot of Mount Meru. Among the three co-hosts, Tanzania is widely seen as one of the furthest along. That deserves recognition, and Tanzanians should be proud of it.

But there is a quiet danger in being praised. In Kiswahili we say that when the palm-wine tapper is complimented, he starts adding water to the wine. Success breeds complacency. And the stadiums, impressive as they are, are only half of what makes a tournament pay off for a country.

The opening match kicks off on June 19, 2027, roughly eight months from now. To understand what this moment demands, it helps to look at what the last three hosts were doing at the same stage.

Morocco, which hosted the 2025 edition, is the clearest example. Six months before kickoff, its national tourism office was touring Europe under the banner “Morocco, Land of Football,” meeting travel agents, sports businesses and content creators. It also brought African tour operators together with Moroccan ones to design tournament travel packages. Its big promotional film, starring Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz, aired just a month before the first whistle, alongside special travel packages, extra flights and campaigns aimed at Moroccans abroad. The film was the roof. The walls had gone up months earlier.

Côte d’Ivoire, host of the 2023 edition, built its campaign around a single word. About six months before kickoff, it unveiled its mascot, an elephant called Akwaba, meaning “welcome”, and branded the tournament “the Afcon of hospitality.” Everything that followed, from a caravan touring host cities to a fast-track visa and a promotional deal with French broadcaster TF1, carried that one idea.

Egypt in 2019 is perhaps the most striking case. It was handed the tournament only about five months before kickoff, after Cameroon lost the hosting rights. Even with so little time, its tourism ministry signed on as an official CAF sponsor, putting “Egypt, where it all begins” on stadium boards, while running international campaigns with CNN and across the Gulf in the same months. Egypt had less time than we have now, and it still turned the tournament into a shop window.

The lesson from all three is not that they shouted loudest. It is that the groundwork came first: one clear idea, travel packages built with the industry, partnerships with airlines and broadcasters, and serious attention to the diaspora. The flashy campaigns came later, resting on that foundation.

Closer to home, our partners are already showing their hand. Uganda has committed to waiving visa fees for every visitor for at least three months, from a month before kickoff to a month after the final. That is not an advert. It is an offer, and fans understand offers. Kenya, meanwhile, is folding the tournament into Magical Kenya, the tourism brand it has spent years building. Its officials are urging businesses to think beyond sponsorship and to create products for the visitors who are coming.

I do not know the full details of either country’s plans, and every host will rightly choose its own path. But as a Tanzanian, I cannot help noticing that our neighbours are already telling fans what they will get, while we are still mostly telling ourselves what we intend to do.

To be fair, we have not been idle. Ministers have directed the Tanzania Tourist Board to develop a marketing strategy. Tanzania National Parks has spoken of turning football fans into safari visitors. The football federation has promised to work with the tourism board. The intentions are right.

But intentions are not yet an offer. A story makes a fan want to come. A package makes it easy for them to say yes: the visa, the flight, the match ticket, the safari, the ferry to Zanzibar, bundled into something they can book. Today, a fan in Lagos, Kinshasa or Johannesburg searching for a way to watch a match in Arusha and then see the Serengeti will find promising plans, including special packages Air Tanzania has said it is preparing, but mostly private tour operators doing the selling. There is no Tanzanian “Land of Football”, no Akwaba, and no clear answer to the simple question every visitor asks: what’s in it for me if I choose Tanzania?

The offer is also about how the tournament feels on the ground. A fan who follows their team from a group match in Arusha to a knockout game in Nairobi or Kampala needs to move easily across borders. The three hosts have agreed in principle on a joint Pamoja visa, but fans planning trips today still face separate entry rules. And nothing sells a host country quite like a home side that wins. Taifa Stars made history in Morocco by reaching the knockout stage for the first time. A strong run on home soil would be the best advert Tanzania could buy.

We know we can do it. The Royal Tour showed what happens when Tanzania decides to tell its own story: the world listens, and visitors come. We have the raw material that others can only envy, from Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar to a music scene that already travels across the continent, and Kiswahili, a language that is itself a welcome. The question is whether we will shape it into a story, and an offer, before the window closes.

This is a shared tournament, and a strong East Africa benefits all three hosts. But in any partnership, each partner is expected to bring its best. As 2026 draws to a close, Tanzania has a choice: enter 2027 running, or spend the months before kickoff firefighting. We have already brought the stadiums. Now we have the chance to bring the story, and the offer, too.