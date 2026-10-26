Tanzania invests Sh379 billion in Kaliua–Mpanda meter-gauge railway upgrade

Kaliua. The government has invested Sh379 billion in upgrading the 210-kilometre Kaliua–Mpanda metre-gauge railway (MGR), with the project expected to improve passenger and freight transport.

Minister for Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa announced the investment on October 25, 2026, during a visit to a concrete railway sleeper manufacturing plant at Uyumbu village, Kaliua District, Tabora Region.

The visit was part of his four-day tour to inspect progress on the third to fifth sections of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

Prof Mbarawa praised Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) for establishing the plant, saying local production of concrete sleepers would reduce railway construction and maintenance costs.

He also thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for supporting strategic transport infrastructure projects.

Prof Mbarawa said a locally manufactured concrete sleeper for the Kaliua–Mpanda railway rehabilitation project costs about Sh130,000, compared with approximately Sh360,000 for a steel sleeper.

“This innovation by TRC is helping to reduce costs while supporting the development of railway infrastructure,” he said.

He said that local production would build technical expertise among Tanzanians, improve passenger and freight transport efficiency and create opportunities for neighbouring countries to benefit from Tanzania’s railway network.

“We believe the MGR railway will also be modernised, enabling it to operate more efficiently and carry more freight,” Prof Mbarawa said.

TRC Director General Machibya Shiwa said the plant could produce enough concrete sleepers to construct 50 kilometres of railway track a month.

He said replacing steel sleepers with concrete ones was part of a broader strategy to strengthen railway infrastructure and improve transport efficiency.

“We are undertaking a major transformation of the MGR by replacing steel sleepers weighing 39.7 kilogrammes each with concrete sleepers weighing 250 kilogrammes each,” Eng Shiwa said.