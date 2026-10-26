Tanzania steps up efforts to curb lead exposure

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is stepping up efforts to reduce lead exposure through improved workplace safety, public awareness and tighter controls on products containing the toxic metal, with particular attention to the recycling of used vehicle batteries.

The Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) has warned that workers who handle and recycle batteries risk serious health problems if employers fail to provide appropriate protective equipment and enforce safety measures.

GCLA Director of Laboratory Services Peter Shimo said lead poisoning was particularly dangerous because exposure could go unnoticed until significant damage had occurred.

“Prolonged exposure can damage the nervous system, kidneys and blood, while posing serious risks to children’s brain development and the health of unborn babies,” he said.

“Someone may believe they are healthy, yet lead may already have entered their body. That is why it is important to identify the risks and take preventive measures before serious harm occurs,” he added.

As part of its awareness campaign, the authority has inspected three factories and reached 175 workers, identifying gaps that require further attention.

One concern is the availability and proper use of protective equipment. Mr Shimo said employers needed to provide equipment suited to the specific hazards workers faced. “Not all protective equipment is suitable for preventing lead exposure. Employers must ensure that the equipment they provide meets the required standards and offers effective protection,” he said.

The Supervisor of the National Poison Control Centre at GCLA, Yohana Goshashey, said battery-recycling workers could be exposed to lead through contaminated dust and fumes, as well as particles transferred from dirty hands or surfaces.

She also raised concerns about workers who undergo medical tests but are not informed of their results, leaving them uncertain about their health and whether they need treatment. “Workers need to know the outcome of their tests, whether their health has been affected and what action they should take,” she said, adding that test results could help identify workplaces requiring intervention.

The risks extend beyond factories. Poorly managed waste from battery recycling can contaminate soil and water, allowing lead to enter the food chain and expose surrounding communities. “Protecting workers alone is not enough. We must also ensure that waste from these activities is properly managed so that it does not harm the surrounding environment,” Mr Shimo said.

GCLA is also promoting public education, training for health professionals, health screening and environmental testing of soil, water, paint and food to identify potential sources of contamination.

The authority is working to improve the identification and monitoring of lead-related risks using information gathered from laboratories and health facilities.