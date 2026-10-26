Tanzania, Kenya boost security to tackle cross-border crime

Mkinga. Police in Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to strengthen security cooperation along the Horohoro border in Tanga Region to curb cross-border crime and illegal trade in khat.

The move aims to prevent suspects from fleeing across the border to evade arrest, as well as stop people from using unofficial crossing points to transport khat illegally between the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a meeting attended by security officials from both countries, Mkinga District Commissioner Gilbert Kalima and his Lunga Lunga counterpart in Kenya, Christopher Siale. The meeting sought lasting solutions to cross-border security challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Siale said leaders and security officials from neighbouring areas needed to hold regular joint meetings to address issues affecting both communities, including security, immigration and fishing.

Mr Kalima cited cases involving some motorcyclists who cross into Kenya without complying with the country’s requirements, exposing themselves to legal action before later raising complaints.

“Although we are relatives and live together as neighbouring communities, the rules and requirements must be observed. Kenya has its laws, and Tanzania has its laws,” he said.

He said the trade and use of khat were also concerns requiring joint action, adding that drug use could contribute to increased crime in communities.

Mr Kalima urged Kenyan security officials to work with their Tanzanian counterparts to identify and take action against people using motorcycles to transport khat illegally across the border.

Lunga Lunga Police Station commander Danson Mwakundia said cooperation between the two countries’ police forces was essential because suspects sometimes crossed into the neighbouring country to evade arrest.

He said security agencies were working together to curb such offences and urged residents in border areas to obey the laws of the country they visited and use designated crossing points.

Mr Mwakundia said good neighbourly relations should not be used as an excuse to break the law, adding that anyone crossing the border for business or other activities involving khat must comply with the relevant country’s laws.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Almachius Mchunguzi said communities should work with police under the Nyumba Yangu, Hakuna Uhalifu initiative to prevent criminals from finding hiding places in their neighbourhoods.

He urged residents to report crime to security agencies, assuring them that the information provided would be treated confidentially.

Mr Mchunguzi also called on parents and guardians to raise children responsibly and teach them to respect the law. He urged residents to maintain peace to allow development activities to proceed without disruption. Some Mkinga residents said stronger cooperation could help curb illegal khat trading involving young people who risk their lives by using unofficial border routes, often travelling at night with the substance.

A resident, Yusuph Ally, said some young people used informal routes in the Jasini area to transport khat by motorcycle, often under cover of darkness.