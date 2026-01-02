Tanzania issues nationwide rainfall and thunderstorms warning for January 1-10

In the Southern Zone, Ruvuma Region and southern areas of Morogoro are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some locations.
Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a warning of rainfall and thunderstorms expected between January 1 and 10, 2026, with intermittent rains forecast in several parts of the country.
The forecast aims to alert the public and urge citizens to take appropriate precautions, particularly where rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms.
Regions expected to experience rain with thunderstorms include the Lake Victoria Basin—Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Simiyu and Mara.