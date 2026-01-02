Tanzania issues nationwide rainfall and thunderstorms warning for January 1-10

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a warning of rainfall and thunderstorms expected between January 1 and 10, 2026, with intermittent rains forecast in several parts of the country.

The forecast aims to alert the public and urge citizens to take appropriate precautions, particularly where rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Regions expected to experience rain with thunderstorms include the Lake Victoria Basin—Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Simiyu and Mara.

In the North-Eastern Highlands, the regions of Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro are expected to receive light rainfall, especially during the first five days of January.

The Northern Coast, comprising Tanga, northern Morogoro, the Dar es Salaam coast, and the islands of Unguja and Pemba, is also expected to receive rainfall.

In the western part of the country, the regions of Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora are forecast to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas, according to the statement.

The Central Zone—Dodoma and Singida—is expected to receive rain with thunderstorms, particularly during the first five days of January.

Similarly, the South-Western Highlands, including Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe and Iringa, are forecast to experience rainfall with thunderstorms in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Southern Coastal regions of Mtwara and Lindi are expected to receive light rainfall. Farmers have been advised to adhere strictly to rainfall patterns to avoid crop losses.

In the Southern Zone, Ruvuma Region and southern areas of Morogoro are expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some locations.

