Tanzania launches helicopter for advanced mineral exploration

Buzwagi, Kahama . Tanzania has taken a major step to expand mineral exploration with the launch of a state-of-the-art helicopter equipped for detailed geological surveys.

The move is part of the government’s strategy to increase the country’s mineral exploration coverage to 50 percent by 2030.

The launch was officiated on Sunday, February 1, 2026 by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, at Buzwagi in Kahama District. The initiative marks the official start of exploration activities to be carried out by Barrick as part of preparations for a new mine.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Mavunde said, “Through the 2030 Minerals Vision — Minerals are Life and Wealth — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed us to expand detailed mineral exploration through both public and private sector investments. What we are doing today demonstrates that this vision is being realised. We thank Barrick for supporting these government efforts in a practical way.”

He explained that the exploration programme will cover Msalala, Nzega, Igunga, Mbogwe and Nyangh’wale, with the helicopter collecting data to inform the development of a new mine.

He added that areas deemed unsuitable for large-scale mining will be allocated to small-scale miners, offering guidance and reducing unregulated or speculative extraction.

The Country Manager for Barrick in Tanzania, Dr Melkiory Ngido, said the company has invested over Sh100 billion in advanced mineral exploration since starting operations in 2020.

He noted that the company’s three operating mines have contributed more than Sh14 trillion to the domestic economy.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Mr Mboni Mhita, commended the government for creating an investment-friendly environment that encourages companies like Barrick to expand their operations in Tanzania.

Members of Parliament for Kahama Town, Mr Benjamin Ngayiwa and his Msalala counterpart Mr Mabula Magangila, also praised the government for enabling investment in the region. They highlighted local expectations that the new mining projects will generate employment and boost economic growth.