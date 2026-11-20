Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Venture Capital Association (TVCA), a new national body representing private equity and venture capital stakeholders, is set to launch in Dar es Salaam today, with a mission to increase the flow of private capital into Tanzanian businesses and strengthen the country’s investment ecosystem.

The non-profit, non-political association brings together investors, fund managers, financial institutions, advisers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the private capital sector. It aims to position Tanzania as a leading venture capital and innovation hub in East Africa.

TVCA says Tanzania’s private capital market is growing, but investors, fund managers and advisers have lacked a common platform through which to engage, share knowledge and connect capital with businesses. The association intends to fill that gap through policy advocacy, networking, capacity building, research and industry representation.

TVCA Chairperson Salum Awadh said Tanzania has businesses capable of attracting investment but needs stronger connections between those businesses and investors seeking opportunities.

“Tanzania has strong businesses that need patient, long-term capital, and investors who want to back them,” Mr Awadh said.

He said the association would work to bring the two sides together while providing the industry with a unified voice when engaging policymakers.

“TVCA exists to bring those two sides together and to give our industry one clear voice with policymakers,” he added.

One area where TVCA plans to expand its reach is the startup ecosystem, including through collaboration with the Tanzania Startup Association (TSA).

Asked how TVCA would work with TSA, Mr Awadh said: “One of the things we're trying to do as an association is to work with TSA as a platform to reach out to more startups.”

Mr Burak Büyüksaraç, Co-Chairperson of TVCA, said the two associations have different mandates, with TVCA covering a broader range of businesses.

“The TVCA and the TSA are two different entities. The TSA, their mandate is to deal with startups only, but TVCA deals with startups, established businesses, SME and MSME,” he said.

The association plans to work with institutions including the Capital Markets and Securities Authority, BRELA, the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange to promote a supportive legal, regulatory and tax environment for private equity and venture capital.

Its work will also include quarterly networking events, an annual Tanzania Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference, forums connecting investors with financial institutions and entrepreneurs, as well as training and knowledge-sharing programmes for members, startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mr Büyüksaraç said developing a healthy investment market would require more than simply increasing the amount of money available to businesses.

“A healthy private equity and venture capital market needs more than capital,” Mr Büyüksaraç said.

“It needs good regulation, reliable data and people who know how to use them,” he added.

Mr Büyüksaraç said TVCA’s planned annual market report, conference and training programmes would form part of efforts to make Tanzania a more accessible destination for investors seeking growing businesses.

“With our annual market report, our conference and our training programmes, we want to make Tanzania one of the easiest places in East Africa to invest in growing businesses,” he said.

Mr Awadh said one of the major challenges facing investors was not necessarily a shortage of capital, but a shortage of businesses that are sufficiently prepared to receive it.

“Lack of availability of enough investable opportunities because you can have so much money but can't find the right company to invest in,” he said.

He said TVCA would therefore focus on preparing startups and businesses to become more attractive to investors.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do, to make startups and companies investor ready,” he said, adding that this would help protect investors’ capital and support future growth by reducing risk.

The association is also proposing a 10-category membership structure designed to accommodate different players across Tanzania’s private capital ecosystem. The proposal covers private equity and venture capital firms, financial and institutional investors, development partners, capital market intermediaries, legal and financial advisers, corporates, angel investors, selected startups, SMEs and MSMEs, as well as academic and ecosystem organisations.

The proposed annual membership fees range from $100 to $2,000, depending on the category and size of the member. Private equity and venture capital firms would pay between $600 and $2,000 based on assets under management, while financial institutions and institutional investors would pay $1,500.

Development partners would also pay $1,500, while capital market intermediaries and larger legal and financial advisory firms would pay $1,000 each. Smaller professional practices would pay $500, while angel investors would pay $150.

The proposal also seeks to keep membership accessible to smaller and emerging players. Selected startups would pay $100 annually, while selected SMEs and MSMEs would pay $150. Universities, incubators, accelerators and other ecosystem organisations would pay $250.

According to the membership proposal, fees are intended to remain below comparable regional associations, with TVCA’s proposed top fund tier of $2,000 positioned below the $2,500 benchmark cited for the East Africa Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EAPCA).

The proposed membership structure also links eligibility to a member’s role in the market. Members would be required to invest in, advise on or otherwise support investment in Tanzania, while applications would be reviewed before an invoice is issued.

Angel investors would need to be legally registered and have made at least two investments within the previous 12 months, while startups and SMEs would join through member nomination or set criteria.

The membership proposal further provides for full voting rights for the first three categories, covering PE and VC firms, financial and institutional investors, and development partners, while other categories would participate as non-voting associates.

The association will also focus on research and industry representation, including the publication of an annual Tanzania Private Equity and Venture Capital Market Report. It says the report will provide information on the local market while giving members a stronger voice at national, regional and international platforms.

For TVCA, however, its impact will ultimately be measured by the amount of investment it helps bring into the country.

Asked how he plans to measure the association’s success, Mr Awadh pointed to one key indicator: “Number of venture capital money coming to Tanzania.”

Through its four main areas of focus, policy advocacy, convening, capacity building, and research and representation, TVCA says it intends to build a more connected and informed private capital market that can support businesses as they grow.