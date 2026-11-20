There is a particular breed of adult who will set their life on fire, invite everyone to watch it burn, blame the neighbours for the smoke and somehow still find a way to play victim.

Nothing is ever their fault. If they are unemployed, someone is sabotaging them.

If their relationships keep failing, all their exes are toxic. If they cannot maintain friendships, people are jealous.

If they keep missing opportunities, nobody wants to see them succeed. If they are constantly broke, life is simply unfair.

And if you dare point out their behaviour, suddenly YOU become the villain!

At this point, you almost want to ask: Is the entire world holding a secret meeting about how to ruin your life, or have you considered that perhaps YOU are the common denominator?

We all know someone like this. The person who has a 45-minute explanation for every mistake but cannot squeeze out a five-second apology.

The person who can produce a whole Netflix documentary about how everyone has wronged them but develops amnesia when asked what they have done wrong.

And their favourite defence? “I was born this way.”

Excuse me? You were also born without knowing how to read, drive, manage money or pay bills.

Somehow, you learned those things. You even learnt how to use a smartphone, navigate social media and argue with strangers on the internet. But personal growth? Suddenly, that is where your learning journey ends?

Listen, nobody is asking you to wake up tomorrow with a completely new personality.

We all have weaknesses, childhood experiences, insecurities, bad habits and emotional baggage. Some of us have enough baggage to require an extra suitcase at the airport!

But at some point, you have to decide whether you are going to keep using your past as a permanent excuse or actually do something about how it affects your present.

Being short-tempered is not a personality achievement. Being disrespectful is not being brutally honest.

Refusing to communicate is not being mysterious. Being moody is not a VIP pass to emotionally

inconvenience everyone around you. Being unreliable is not being spontaneous. And constantly hurting people before telling them to accept you as you are is not authenticity.

You cannot wake up and choose violence emotionally, verbally and sometimes physically, then expect everyone to gather around you for a group hug because “that’s just how I am.”

No, sweetheart. We are not running a rehabilitation centre for your bad manners!

And please, let’s talk about the people who turn every disagreement into a courtroom drama.

You tell them they hurt your feelings, and instead of listening, they suddenly become defence lawyers, prosecutors, witnesses and judges.

Before you know it, they have presented evidence from 2009, brought up your birthday behaviour in 2014 and reminded you of that one time you didn’t reply to their text in 2018.

By the time they finish their presentation, you have forgotten what the original conversation was about!

Some people genuinely need to learn how to apologise without adding a BUT.

“I am sorry I hurt you, BUT you also…” is not an apology. That is a press conference, and nobody asked for a statement from your legal team!

And if you repeatedly struggle with anger, emotional regulation, communication, relationships or unresolved experiences, perhaps it is time to book an appointment with a qualified professional.

Therapy is not a punishment, and seeking help does not mean something is fundamentally wrong with you. Sometimes you need someone qualified to help you understand patterns you have normalised for years.

You can be raised in an environment where shouting is normal and still learn to communicate without screaming. You can grow up around people who never apologise and still learn to say sorry. You can experience heartbreak, rejection and disappointment without making every new person in your life pay instalments for somebody else’s mistakes.

Your childhood may explain some of your behaviour, but it does not automatically excuse everything you do as an adult.

And before anyone starts typing a 17-part WhatsApp status defending themselves, personal growth is not a one-sided assignment. It applies to all of us. Nobody has graduated from being human. We all have something to unlearn, something to improve and moments when we need to look in the mirror instead of organising a press conference about everybody else’s shortcomings.

So, the next time you find yourself saying, “This is just how I am. Take it or leave it." Perhaps add another sentence: “But I am willing to grow up and work on myself.”

Because, my friend, you were born this way, but you do not have to remain this way!