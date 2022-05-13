Tanzania minister in Ethiopia for defence, security meetings

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Defence and National Service minister Stergomena Tax yesterday led the delegation of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Sectoral Conference of Ministers responsible for overseeing Defence, Peace and Security from the member states of the African Union (AU).

The meeting was preceded by a meeting of experts, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, this week, and the Conference of Chiefs of Defence, Peace and Security Forces on May 10, 2022, Tanzania’s ambassador to Ethiopia Innocent Shiyo said in a statement availed to The Citizen yesterday.

“The meeting, which will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is the first for Defence ministers to be held physically since the eruption of the global Covid-19 pandemic in 2020,” the envoy said in the statement.

Dr Tax’s delegation also included Home Affairs minister Hamad Masauni, Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, Chief of Operations at Tanzania People’s Defence Forces, Major Gen J. J. Mkunda, who is representing the Chief of Defence Forces. The delegation also involves other senior government officials.

The summit discussed cooperation between the African Union, regional organisations and Member States on African Reserve Forces.

In addition, in follow up meetings, the conference will also review and adopt two Policies on Priority for the Protection of Children and Their Rights during Child Protection in African Union Peace Support Operations (2021) and Mainstreaming Child Protection in the African Peace and Security architecture).

The summit is also be part of the preparations for the Emergency Meeting of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on Terrorism and Unlawful Government Change which is scheduled to take place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on May 28, this year.