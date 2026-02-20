Tanzania mourns as Cardinal Polycarp Pengo dies at 81

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is in mourning following the death of Polycarp Cardinal Pengo, the former Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, who passed away at the age of 81 while receiving treatment in the city.

According to a statement issued by the Catholic Church, Cardinal Pengo died on Wednesday night, February 19, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

Cardinal Pengo dedicated decades of service to the Catholic Church in Tanzania, earning widespread respect for his spiritual leadership, humility and unwavering commitment to social justice.

He served as Archbishop of Dar es Salaam from 1992 until his retirement in 2019, a period marked by significant growth within the Church and profound national transformation. Throughout his tenure, he consistently called for peace, unity and moral responsibility in public life, positioning the Church as a steady moral voice during times of change.

In a statement signed by Thaddeus Ruwa'ichi, Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, the Church urged the faithful and members of the public to pray for the late Cardinal.

“The Church will announce burial arrangements once preparations are complete. The faithful and members of the public are asked to keep him in their prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace,” the statement read.

Polycarp Cardinal Pengo