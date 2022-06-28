Tanzania needs Sh44 trillion to cut Green House Gas emissions

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the country is determined to contribute to the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with a number of interventions being implemented to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, it needs $19.2 billion (Sh44 trillion) to achieve the goal come the year 2030.

Vice President’s Office environment assistant director Catherine Bamwenzaki said the mitigation and adaptation measures include implementation of the Ecosystem-based Adaptation for Rural Resilience (EBARR) in five districts— Kishapu, Mvomero, Mpwapwa, Simanjiro and Kaskazini ‘A’ in Zanzibar.

She said Tanzania’s share of GHG emission is low at 0.36 percent, but the country is vulnerable to climate related disasters such as extreme floods and droughts that affect livelihoods as well as agricultural production, water resources, public health, energy supply, infrastructure, biodiversity and marine and coastal zones.

She said: “Due to climate impacts, Tanzania as a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in June 2021 whereas the country will embark on a climate resilient development pathway.

“Achieving the GHG emission goals depends on the country’s financial capacity. We are planning to spend $19.2 billion,” she remarked, adding, Tanzania has been pushing for developed countries to honour their commitments by disbursing funds for climate change adaptation to enable the government to restore infrastructures damaged by natural disasters.

Article 4, of The Paris Agreement requires each country to prepare, and communicate the NDCs it intends to achieve.

Advertisement

Ms Bamwaenzaki made the remarks yesterday, during a seminar on the country’s contribution in mitigating the impacts of climate change, organized by the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), she said Tanzania will reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 30 and 35 percent by 2030.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Specialist Abbas Kitogo said they were working with the government towards achieving the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change. “UNDP is currently implementing a number of projects in the country including promoting the use of clean energy whereas villagers are encouraged to use improved cook stoves as well as alternative sources of energy,” he said.

EBARR project coordinator James Nyarobisaid they were focusing on empowering rural communities to use non-polluting materials. He said most of the people in the project area were now using energy efficient stoves.

The EBARR project is implemented with funding ($7,571,233) from the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF)—Global Environmental Facility (GEF) for years from 2018 to 2022.

Environment Officer, Vice President’s Office Ms. Asia Akule, said that under the NCD the government plans to improve the access to clean and safe water for both urban and rural population whereas the target is to increase the access to 86 percent and 67.7 percent respectively by 2030