Tanzania now targets return to Africa’s top cashew crown









Morogoro. Tanzania is targeting a return to the top of Africa’s cashew producers, with the Government seeking to raise production to one million tonnes by 2030 while increasing local processing.

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The country produced 618,497 tonnes of cashews in the 2025/26 season and is targeting 750,000 tonnes in 2026/27 as it works towards the longer-term goal.

The push comes amid concerns that only 27 percent of cashews are currently processed locally, meaning much of the potential value and employment generated by the crop is realised outside Tanzania.

The issue was raised yesterday during the Cashew Industry Stakeholders Meeting 2026 in Morogoro, attended by Government officials, MPs, farmers, buyers, transporters and cooperative representatives.

Representing Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo, Morogoro Regional Commissioner Adam Malima said Tanzania had the potential to regain its position as a leading cashew producer.

He said Tanzania was ranked the world’s second-largest cashew producer in 1973 and 1974, when annual production stood at between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes, before the industry declined in the 1990s.

Mr Malima said the experience of other crops, including sisal and cotton, showed the need for sustained investment and adaptation.

“Tanzania must focus on becoming Africa’s number one cashew producer,” he said.

He cited Côte d’Ivoire and Benin, which previously sent officials to Tanzania’s TARI Naliendele research centre to learn about cashew production but have since overtaken Tanzania in output.

Mr Malima also presented directives for the 2026/27 marketing season, which begins on September 1. The Government wants production to reach one million tonnes by 2029/30 while increasing domestic processing to retain more value in the country.

Through Mr Malima, Mr Chongolo directed the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board and the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) to address cases of ‘misdeliveries’ and ensure buyers receive the quantities they purchase.

Cooperative unions were also directed to ensure farmers’ records submitted by primary cooperative societies are accurate and submitted on time.

The Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) was instructed to ensure primary societies install modern quality verification equipment at collection centres, while the CBT was directed to strengthen warehouse protection ahead of the expected El Niño rains.

Tanzania will also host the World Cashew Conference from January 21 to 23, 2027, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Cashew Stakeholders Association chairman Yusuph Nalila welcomed increased production but raised concerns over technical capacity among agricultural extension officers.

“More than 80 percent of our agricultural extension officers in the field do not know enough about cashew farming,” he said, calling for intensive training at TARI Naliendele.

CBT board chairman, retired Brigadier General Aloyce Mwanjile, urged farmers to use appropriate liquid pesticides.

He said the CBT supervised cashew sales worth Sh1.2 trillion through the Warehouse Receipt System during the 2025/26 season.

The board also purchased 100 electric dehusking machines for free distribution to small-scale processors.

“Small-scale processors generated Sh34.4 billion during the past season,” he said, adding that increased local processing would create jobs and retain more income in Tanzania.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Agriculture, Industries, Trade, Livestock and Fisheries called for reliable markets, fair prices, modern processing facilities and improved rural roads.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Prof Peter Msofe said the ministry was developing a practical training curriculum with TARI Naliendele for 512 extension officers under the Building a Better Tomorrow initiative.