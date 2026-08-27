CCM expels Nchimbi as Ndejembi picked for Vice President

Dar es Salaam. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has expelled Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi from the party and endorsed Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi as its nominee for the position of Vice President.

The decisions were reached on Wednesday following an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Committee in Dar es Salaam.

Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi

The developments came a day after Dr Nchimbi announced his resignation as Vice President and retirement from politics and public service, effective September 4, 2026.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan accepted his resignation, with constitutional procedures for appointing his successor expected to follow.

Addressing journalists after the CCM meetings, the party’s Secretary-General, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, said the Central Committee had considered several matters, including disciplinary and ethical issues involving Dr Nchimbi, who was also a member of the committee.

“After considering all the available information, it was established that the Constitution of Chama Cha Mapinduzi and its regulations had been violated,” Dr Migiro said.

She said that, after extensive deliberations, the party’s National Executive Committee unanimously resolved to expel Dr Nchimbi.

“We therefore wish to inform all CCM members and the public that, from this moment, he has been expelled from the party and is no longer a member,” she said.

The decision marks a major turn in Dr Nchimbi’s political career. He previously served as CCM Secretary-General before becoming President Samia’s running mate in the October 2025 General Election.

He was sworn in as Vice President on November 3, 2025, meaning his resignation came 295 days after assuming office.

In his resignation statement, Dr Nchimbi said he had decided to leave after becoming convinced that President Samia wanted a change of Vice President.

“I am satisfied beyond doubt that Her Excellency the President wants change, so I have decided to fulfil my promise,” he said.

On his successor, Dr Migiro said CCM had unanimously approved Ndejembi’s name as the party’s nominee for the Vice Presidency.

“The other important decision made by CCM is to receive and approve, at the initial stage, the name of the person to be proposed, in accordance with the procedures, for the position of Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” she said.

Dr Migiro said Ndejembi’s nomination would now proceed through the required constitutional procedures before he could formally assume office.

Ndejembi, who currently serves as Minister for Energy, has held several senior Government positions and is the CCM Member of Parliament for Chamwino.

His nomination comes amid a major political transition following Dr Nchimbi’s unexpected departure, with Parliament expected to play a role in the constitutional process for confirming the new Vice President.