Tanzania offers safe haven for Sudanese medical graduates

Dar es Salaam. More than 190 medical students from Sudan have graduated in Tanzania, expressing gratitude for the support and hospitality they received while studying in the country.

The students, from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST), arrived in Tanzania two years ago after being affected by conflict in their home country.

They completed their studies while undergoing practical training at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, MNH specialist in internal medicine Dr Verdiana Byemelwa said the students had been receiving hands-on training throughout their stay.





“Medicine is not only about classroom learning; practical experience is essential. They have been gaining this experience here at Muhimbili. As a nation and as a hospital, we welcomed them to continue their training after the challenges they faced in their home country,” she said.

Tanzania has a long history of hosting students from various countries, including South Africa, for practical medical training.

UMST Professor of Medicine, Mamoun Homeida, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the students and pledged further collaboration with Tanzania.

“We started in Sudan, but due to the conflict, we completed our studies in Tanzania. I would like to congratulate all the graduates and especially thank Tanzanians for providing a conducive environment that greatly supported our students at Muhimbili University,” he said.

Prof Homeida added that the students were satisfied with their experience in Tanzania and noted that UMST will soon be established in the country, pending registration procedures.

One of the graduates, Mr Qutb Osama Elhag, said they had begun their studies in Sudan but had to pause due to the conflict and came to Tanzania to complete their education.

“Tanzanians are very kind and generous to us. We have lived here for about two years, and today is our graduation day. We love Tanzanians,” he said.





Another graduate, Ms Sara Omer, said Tanzania’s safe and peaceful environment made them feel at home.