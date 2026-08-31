Tanzania offers two-month amnesty for illegal gun owners









Dodoma. The Government has given people illegally possessing firearms two months to surrender them voluntarily without facing legal action, as part of a campaign to prevent gun-related crime and strengthen national security.

Launching the campaign on Monday, August 31, 2026, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said the amnesty would run from September 1 to October 31.

He urged illegal gun owners, as well as relatives and community members who know of such weapons, to report them to the authorities.

“We urge you to pass this message to the public. Those illegally possessing firearms, as well as relatives who know someone has a firearm, should report it so that we can establish whether it is legally owned,” he said.

Mr Katambi warned that illegal firearms left in the hands of irresponsible individuals could result in deaths, injuries, property destruction and threats to peace.

He also criticised people who display firearms publicly or carry them to entertainment venues as a status symbol, warning that such behaviour could expose them to criminals.

“Firearms are not a status symbol. We should not own firearms for prestige in society. A firearm is owned for security and in compliance with the law,” he said.

The minister also urged people who find firearms, uniforms, caps or other equipment belonging to security organs to hand them over to the police or relevant authorities rather than keeping them.

National firearms register

Mr Katambi directed Inspector General of Police Camillius Wambura to begin a nationwide verification of firearm ownership, supported by a dedicated register and digital tracking system.

“We need to know the movement of firearms. We need a special register, digital records and to know where firearms are going,” he said.

The system, he said, would enable the Government to maintain accurate records of legally owned firearms, monitor their movement and strengthen controls over their use.

Legal firearm owners were also warned to comply with all requirements, including paying annual licence fees and carrying valid ownership documents when travelling with their weapons.

“If you have not paid your licence fee, go and pay it. If you have lost your firearm book, report it. If you have it, make sure that whenever you travel or move with your firearm, you carry certified copies of your ownership documents,” Mr Katambi said.

He stressed that owning a firearm legally requires more than simply holding a licence.

“A firearm is only legal for you when you comply with all the legal conditions and requirements,” he said.

990 firearms seized

IGP Wambura said the police had seized 990 firearms during various anti-crime operations between 2023 and June 2026.

About 75 percent were locally manufactured guns known as magobore, while others were legally owned firearms that remained with family members after their owners died without following the required procedures.

He said 32 legally owned firearms had also been stolen from their owners during the period.

“This campaign is not a substitute for police operations, but an additional tool to prevent these firearms from being used in crime before harm occurs,” he said.

Between 2023 and June 2026, 60 firearm owners were prosecuted for offences relating to violations of firearm ownership and use requirements.

Mr Wambura urged members of the public to report illegal firearms in their communities.

“We want this message to reach every village, street and household where someone is illegally possessing a firearm,” he said.

‘Crime does not pay’

Mr Katambi said Tanzania remained secure due to efforts by the security organs and urged citizens to stay away from crime.

He reminded Tanzanians that “crime does not rot, crime is not a business and crime does not pay”.

He said the police had been strengthened through training and improved capacity and could identify and arrest criminals, including those using social media to commit offences.

He also warned against using freedom of expression to promote religious or tribal discrimination, class divisions or social unrest.

“Let us not use our freedom of expression to break the law, mislead people or spread lies,” he said.Mr Katambi urged the media to publish information in accordance with the law and called on all citizens to play their part in protecting peace.

He and Mr Wambura said the campaign would require cooperation from Government leaders, religious and traditional leaders, local government officials and the media.

Mr Katambi said people who feared taking firearms directly to police stations could approach local leaders, who could assist in delivering them safely.

“No one will be prosecuted for doing so during September and October, subject to the conditions of the amnesty,” he said.