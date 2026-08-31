Unscrupulous individuals steal coffin, abandon it in Hai









Moshi. Residents of Masama Mbweera Village in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, have been left puzzled after unknown people allegedly stole a coffin from a local shop and abandoned it by the roadside.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, August 30, 2026, in Masama East Ward.

The suspects reportedly took the coffin from a shop while the owner was away before abandoning it along the Masama road and fleeing.

Masama Mbweera Village chairman Ismail Mushi confirmed the incident, describing it as the first of its kind in the area despite the long-standing coffin business in the village.

“This has never happened in this village. We have been selling coffins for a long time, but we have never experienced anything like this. It is both sad and surprising. I do not understand where these people intended to take the coffin,” he said.

He said the incident was particularly unusual because there had been no funeral in the village that could explain someone needing a coffin.

“It would at least make sense if someone stole a coffin because they had a body to bury and could not afford one. But there was no funeral in the village that could have left someone without money and forced them to do this. It is truly a disturbing incident,” he said.

Mr Mushi said stealing and abandoning a coffin was unacceptable and amounted to a loss to the community.

A witness, Ainea Masawe, said he saw three people carrying the coffin as he was heading to work in the early hours of Sunday.

“I was surprised to see people carrying a coffin at that time of night. When they realised someone was behind them, they abandoned it and ran away,” he said.

Another witness, Abisai Masawe, a security guard, said he was informed that a coffin had been abandoned by the roadside and went to the scene.

“I was at work when a man who installs sound systems at churches came and told me he had seen a coffin by the roadside. We went to see it and found it there. I called some people and asked why there was a coffin on the road. Everyone passing by was surprised and people became afraid,” he said.

The coffin's owner, trader Ombeni Ndossi, said he had left it outside his shop because there was no space inside, believing that nobody would steal it.

“It was Saturday and I left one coffin outside because the shop was full. At around 3am, I received information that something had happened,” he said.

Mr Ndossi said incidents of this nature could sometimes be linked to superstitious beliefs, with some people allegedly being instructed to collect objects and leave them at crossroads.

Hai Ward councillor Jubilate Ndossi said the incident had shocked residents and caused considerable concern because nothing similar had happened in the area before.“This has shocked us and caused a great deal of concern. Seeing a coffin by the roadside is something we have never experienced. When people saw it, they initially thought there was a body inside,” he said.

He suspected that the incident could have involved young people intending to sell the coffin to raise money for personal needs, including alcohol.