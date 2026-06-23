Tanzania opens six strategic road projects worth trillions to private investment

Dar es Salaam. The government has officially opened six strategic road projects for development under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, in a move aimed at improving transport connectivity and supporting economic growth across the country.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Minister for Works Abdallah Ulega said the government had issued a formal call through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) inviting private investors to participate in the construction and upgrading of the roads.

He said the initiative forms part of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s broader agenda to open up the country and ensure that development reaches all areas.

“I would like to inform this August House that the government’s plan to open up the country and ensure that no one is left behind is progressing well,” Mr Ulega said.

Tanroads has already issued an advert through its website and newspapers, inviting investors to take part in the design, build, finance, operate, maintain, and transfer (DBFOMT) model under the PPP framework.

“On June 19, 2026, we published official advertisements, including in the Daily News, inviting investors to partner with us in constructing these roads,” said Mr Ulega.

Among the key projects earmarked for PPP financing is the Morogoro–Dodoma highway, which is set to be expanded into a four-lane carriageway.

The 246-kilometre route is one of the country’s most important transport corridors, linking Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital, and the administrative capital, Dodoma.

Furthermore, Mr Ulega said the highway carries heavy traffic and plays a vital role in the movement of goods and passengers between the two cities.

Another major project is the Chalinze–Segera–Tanga road, a key link connecting the Northern Corridor to the Port of Tanga.

The government expects the upgraded road to enhance trade and logistics efficiency in the northern region.

The minister also announced plans for a 42-kilometre expressway connecting the Port of Dar es Salaam to Kibaha.

The project is intended to ease chronic congestion caused by heavy lorry traffic along the busy route and improve cargo movement from the port.

Also included in the PPP programme is the 384-kilometre Handeni–Kiberashi–Chemba–Kwamtoro–Singida road, which is expected to strengthen transport links between the Port of Tanga and inland regions without direct access to seaports.

The government has further proposed the construction of a 27-kilometre bypass at Kitonga in Iringa Region.

The project is expected to improve road safety and reduce accidents in an area long regarded as a black spot due to its steep and challenging terrain.

In Dar es Salaam, a 10-kilometre expressway is planned to connect the city centre directly to Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The road is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve access to one of the country’s busiest transport hubs.