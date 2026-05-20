Tanzania builds 243km of paved roads in 10 months

Dodoma. The government has recorded a major milestone in the country’s infrastructure transformation after constructing 243.13 kilometres of paved roads within just 10 months, reinforcing its commitment to modernising transport networks and accelerating economic growth across the country.

Works Minister Abdallah Ulega revealed the achievement in Parliament in Dodoma on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, while tabling the ministry’s estimated revenue and expenditure for the 2026/27 financial year.

He said the works were implemented through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Mr Ulega said the government constructed 243.13 kilometres of asphalt roads between July 2025 and April 2026, while also rehabilitating 94.36 kilometres of gravel roads.

He said the progress reflects an ongoing push to improve transport infrastructure and connect productive regions to markets and social services.

Mr Ulega said Tanzania’s national road network currently stands at 37,734.41 kilometres under Tanroads, with 12,225.26 kilometres already upgraded to asphalt standard.

He said the expansion of paved roads has improved transport efficiency, eased the movement of goods and people, and stimulated economic activity across various regions.

Highlighting historical progress in the sector, Mr Ulega said Tanzania had only 1,360 kilometres of paved roads at independence in 1961.

“From the First to the Fifth Phase governments, a total of 9,369.81 kilometres of tarmac roads were constructed. However, within just five years of the Sixth Phase government, an additional 1,495.45 kilometres of roads and 18 major bridges have been completed,” said Mr Ulega.

“This is a major achievement attained within a short period in the development of road and bridge infrastructure,” added the minister who doubles as Mkuranga Constituency Member of Parliament.

The minister further said the government has completed nine major bridges, while construction of 11 others is ongoing in different parts of the country.

Furthermore, he said preparations are also underway for 13 additional bridges aimed at improving connectivity and opening up key economic zones.

According to him, the infrastructure projects are not only transforming road transport but also improving performance in other sectors, including rail, ports, and airports.

“Better connectivity is expected to boost trade, investment, and production while reducing transport costs for citizens and businesses,” he told the House.

Road transport, he noted, remains the backbone of Tanzania’s transport system due to its wide reach compared to other modes.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring all-weather accessibility and safe transport services nationwide.

Beyond construction, he said the government has also intensified maintenance of existing infrastructure to safeguard public investment in the sector.

Between July 2025 and April 2026, he said routine maintenance was carried out on 16,782.58 kilometres of roads, while 1,101.12 kilometres underwent special maintenance.