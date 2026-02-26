Tanzania plans four-lane upgrade for busy Kitonga hill stretch to ease connectivity to SADC

Kitonga. The government is in the final stages of launching the expansion of the Kitonga road in Iringa Region into a four-lane carriageway with street lighting, in a move aimed at easing congestion and improving safety along the steep and winding hill section.

The Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, said the project follows a directive by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to address traffic congestion and enhance road safety.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the more than seven-kilometre stretch earmarked for expansion, Mr Ulega described Kitonga as a challenging hilly section with several sharp bends that can appear intimidating to motorists, particularly heavy-duty truck drivers.

Although not officially classified as hazardous, the terrain, steep gradients and winding corners require extra caution from road users.

The Kitonga stretch forms part of the TANZAM Highway, a key regional corridor linking Tanzania to fellow Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, including Zambia and Malawi.

The route also serves transit cargo to and from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe that depend on Tanzania’s ports, notably the Port of Dar es Salaam.

“This road will be expanded to four lanes — two on each side — from the current two lanes. Street lights will also be installed throughout to ensure the road remains accessible and safe at all times,” he said.

Mr Ulega noted that traffic volumes along the corridor have doubled in recent years, increasing from 1,700 vehicles to 3,400 vehicles per day, leading to frequent congestion along the hill section.

“I have received recommendations from the Tanroads Iringa regional office to address congestion at Kitonga, and I have directed our experts to widen this seven-kilometre stretch. Currently, it has two lanes; it will be expanded to four,” he said.

He said that President Hassan has instructed that all road projects must incorporate street lighting to enhance safety for motorists, traders and nearby residents. Guardrails will also be installed along the escarpment to prevent vehicles from veering off the road on steep slopes.

“I am directing that procurement processes begin immediately to ensure this road is expanded without delay. It is vital to the country’s economy, and we cannot leave it in its current state. We must also implement the President’s directives to resolve these longstanding challenges,” he said.

Kilolo MP Ritha Kabati said the road plays a significant role in regional and international trade and that its improvement would further stimulate economic growth in Iringa Region and the country at large. She added that the upgrade would also ease access to essential social services, including healthcare in Iringa Municipality.