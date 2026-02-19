Tanzania PM orders anti-corruption body to probe contractor paid in full for incomplete projects

Rombo. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the Kilimanjaro Regional Commander of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate alleged irregularities in several stalled construction projects in Rombo District Council, including a case where a contractor was reportedly paid in full before completing the work.

The projects under scrutiny include the construction of a dormitory and 16 toilet cubicles at Maki Secondary School, which remain incomplete despite full payment having allegedly been made to the contractor.

Dr Nchemba also ordered investigations into the construction of 10 toilet cubicles and two dormitory blocks at Mamsera Secondary School. The project has reportedly stalled for an extended period, with some of the dormitory walls already developing cracks.

In addition, the Prime Minister cited concerns over the construction of a fish pond at Mrao Keryo, where the contractor is accused of carrying out substandard work and reducing the size of the pond from the original design.

Speaking at Sabasaba grounds in Rombo on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Dr Nchemba expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the projects and questioned district officials over the delays and structural defects.

“In a district like Rombo, how can a project stall for so long that buildings begin to crack?” he asked, directing the anti-corruption body to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report for further action.

He said the government would not tolerate negligence, laxity or misappropriation of public funds, adding that decisive measures would be taken once the agency presents its findings.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Rombo District Executive Director Goodwin Chacha said the council would form a team to follow up on the projects.

He said that in one of the projects, the funds disbursed were insufficient, prompting the council to initiate procedures to request additional financing.

Mr Chacha also noted that the Sh130 million allocated for the construction of a dormitory at Maki Secondary School was inadequate to complete the project, citing rising construction costs. However, he maintained that not all funds had been paid directly to the contractor, saying part of the money was used to purchase materials and cover labour costs.

Meanwhile, the council engineer, Mr Boniface Kalikela, said the contract for the fish pond project had already been terminated and that the council would proceed with the remaining works under force account.