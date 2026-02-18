Tanzania PM orders officials to pay builder Sh2.8 million on the spot

Same. Mwigulu Nchemba on February 18, 2026 ordered district officials in Same to pay a builder Sh2.8 million immediately for work completed in 2022 but left unsettled.

The directive was issued during a public rally at the Ndungu bus stand grounds after the contractor presented his complaint directly to the Prime Minister.

The builder said he had constructed toilets at Gonja Secondary School in 2022 but had not received payment to date. He explained that the delay forced him to sell his livestock and strained his marriage.

“Honourable Prime Minister, I was awarded the contract to build the toilets at Gonja Secondary School in 2022. I completed the work, but up to now I am owed Sh2.8 million,” he said. “I hired workers and even sold my cattle, and my marriage has been affected because of this project.”

He further claimed that although district leaders were aware of the matter, an engineer who has since left the area allegedly demanded a bribe, which he refused to pay. He believes this may have contributed to the delayed payment.

“I told him I neither give nor receive bribes. Since then, I have not been paid. I ask for your help so that I can settle the workers I employed,” he said.

Responding to the complaint, Same District Commissioner Kasilda Mgeni confirmed that the builder had been awarded the contract and said she had already instructed the District Executive Director to settle the debt.

“It is true that this man was given the contract to build the toilets. I have already handled the matter and instructed the director to pay him,” she said.

However, the Prime Minister ordered immediate action, instructing the officials present to pay the contractor on the spot.

“Right there where you are seated, everyone with money in their pockets should contribute now. I want to see him paid immediately,” he said.

He said that it was unacceptable for the contractor to remain unpaid despite the toilets having been in use for years.

“How can these toilets have been in use since 2020 and he has never received even Sh2 million? Pay him here and now,” he said.