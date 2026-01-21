Tanzania Police detain opposition leaders in Mbeya over alleged illegal gathering

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya Region have confirmed the detention of two Chadema leaders for allegedly mobilising people to hold an unlawful gathering.

The detained leaders are Regional Chairman Masaga Kaloli and Regional Chairman of the Youth Council, popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym as Bavicha, Elisha Chonya. They were arrested earlier today, January 21, while taking part in activities marking the 33rd anniversary of the party.

Mr Elisha Chonya

Mbeya Regional Police Commander, SACP Benjamin Kuzaga, said the leaders were arrested at around 3:00 p.m. in Inyala village and ward after police received information that they were mobilising people to hold meetings without following proper legal procedures.

“Police received reports that the leaders were preparing and mobilising people to gather for a meeting without following the legal requirements. Investigations are being finalised to allow further legal action,” the statement read.

Chadema responds

Speaking to The Citizen's sister publication, Mwananchi, Chadema Secretary Hamad Mbeyale said the anniversary celebrations had been planned as a week-long programme with various activities, including a sports bonanza, communal meals for members, and lowering the party flag to half-mast in honour of the late founder, Edwin Mtei.

He said today’s programme was the climax, with different districts arranging their own activities. In Mbeya District, members gathered in Inyala for a communal meal and to pay tribute to the late founder.

“We also planned sports activities as part of a fitness bonanza, and our Regional Chairman, Kaloli, was the guest of honour. That is when police intervened and lowered the flag,” Mbeyale said.

He added that police told them the gathering was illegal, but the party explained that it was not a political meeting, just scheduled anniversary activities.