Tanzania Police Force among the best in Africa, says report

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been ranked among the Top 10 African countries with the most professional police forces, according to a recent Afrobarometer report.

Neighbouring Kenya, however, was listed among the nations with the lowest levels of police professionalism.

The professionalism of police forces across Africa has long been a subject of scrutiny, given their critical role in maintaining law and order, enforcing legislation, and protecting citizens’ rights.

Despite some progress, many countries continue to grapple with challenges such as corruption, excessive use of force, and a lack of accountability, which erode public trust.

The Afrobarometer report, conducted between 2021 and 2023 across 39 African nations, sheds light on the difficulties citizens face when interacting with law enforcement.

It reveals that only one in three Africans believes their police operate professionally and respect their rights.

Countries leading the way in police professionalism include Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Benin, with professionalism scores of 68 percent, 64 percent, and 61 percent, respectively. Tanzania, ranked ninth, achieved a score of 53 percent, highlighting its notable progress compared to many other African nations.

In stark contrast, countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Gabon were ranked among the worst-performing, with systemic corruption, police brutality, and lack of professionalism being common issues. Kenya was ranked tenth on this list.

The report also highlights significant regional disparities in public trust towards police forces. Northern Africa recorded the highest levels of confidence, with 51 percent of respondents expressing trust, followed by East and West Africa at 50 percent. Central Africa, however, recorded the lowest levels of trust at 37 percent.