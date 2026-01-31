Tanzania police launch crackdown on illegal BRT lane users

Dar es Salaam. Police have announced a special crackdown on motorists who illegally use Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes, describing the practice as a serious violation of road safety regulations.

Despite ongoing road safety awareness campaigns targeting all road users, authorities say some motorcyclists and handcart operators continue to flout traffic laws, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Regional Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said strict enforcement measures would be implemented, alongside stern warnings to offenders.

Recently, we have observed motorcyclists using BRT lanes, which contravenes the government’s objective of establishing a safe and efficient rapid bus transport system. We are fully prepared to enforce the law,” Mr Muliro said.

He said that police had already conducted education and sensitisation programmes for various groups, including motorcyclists, handcart operators, private motorists and bus drivers, and that the next phase would focus on enforcement.

“What remains now is close monitoring, arresting offenders and taking them to court so that the law can take its course,” he said.

Mr Muliro warned that unauthorised use of BRT lanes not only endangers the lives of offenders but also increases the likelihood of accidents involving buses carrying large numbers of passengers.