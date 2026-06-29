Tanzania ponders policy to phase out purchase of luxury vehicles

Dodoma. The government has announced plans to introduce a policy aimed at limiting expenditure on vehicles by discontinuing the purchase of luxury cars in future, while maintaining that the move should not affect service delivery to citizens.

The clarification was made on Sunday, June 28, 2026, by the government's chief spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa, during a press briefing in Dodoma.

He said the cost-cutting initiative would not involve selling vehicles already procured, contrary to speculation circulating in public discussions.

Mr Msigwa was responding to questions regarding the government's expenditure reduction measures announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, following remarks by Speaker of Parliament Mr Mussa Zungu, who also announced plans to abandon the use of luxury vehicles.

“In this matter, we cannot say we will sell the vehicles already in use, but we will make adjustments to procurement laws so that we can purchase more affordable vehicles in future,” said Mr Msigwa.

“However, we must ensure that service delivery does not stop and that the plan does not limit our ability to reach citizens.”

Mr Msigwa, who also serves as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, said directives had already been issued to public servants following President Hassan’s announcement, noting that many government officials already use ordinary means of transport.

He also addressed concerns over rising sugar prices, saying the increase was linked to the effects of global conflicts, which have raised the cost of transporting and distributing goods.

“Prices of many commodities are currently high due to the impact of international events,” he said.

Mr Msigwa also criticised what he described as misinformation from individuals who focus only on the growth of the national debt while ignoring development achievements financed through borrowing.

“I know they will not tell Tanzanians that we borrowed funds to build the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project. They will not tell them that we borrowed to construct five sections of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR),” he said.

“Please tell Tanzanians to ignore such people,” he added, without mentioning specific individuals.

He said an increase in the national debt should not automatically be viewed as a problem, arguing that borrowed funds help accelerate development projects, although repayment remains necessary.

Mr Msigwa also urged Tanzanians to visit the Sabasaba International Trade Fair, which began on June 28 and will run until July 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, Tantrade Central Zone manager Mr Sudi Mtengela said 20 countries had confirmed participation in the exhibition, while 40 major companies had already started showcasing their products and services.