Tanzania Premier Mwigulu demands arrest of child rape suspect

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the Police Force to investigate a case file involving the rape of a Form One student in Tanga and determine whether any misconduct occurred, ensuring all responsible parties are held accountable.

Dr Mwigulu recounted that the suspect, a 53-year-old man, was released after the student underwent DNA testing confirming her pregnancy, as the written report had not indicated that she was a schoolgirl.

He instructed that the headteacher verify her enrolment and ordered that the perpetrator be sought and arrested.

“I instructed the headteacher to verify whether she was enrolled or not. Now the person who raped the child must be arrested, and if the case was influenced by bribery, it must be reopened. Perpetrators must face justice,” said Dr Nchemba.

He emphasised that this is a deliberate rape involving a child, which must not be ignored.

“This is deliberate rape and cannot be swept under the rug. You who condone incest and rape, this is unacceptable. Just as herders react when a male mounts others, the law and constitution do not permit this. Strict legal action must be taken against the perpetrators,” he said.

The Prime Minister issued the directives on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in Lushoto District, Tanga Region, during his ongoing tour of the area to review development projects, including an oxygen production facility in the district.

Investigation orders

Dr Nchemba instructed PCCB and the Police Force to investigate the case file, determine whether any collusion occurred, and ensure that all persons linked to the incident are held accountable under the law.

What the MP said

Earlier, Lushoto Town MP, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, outlined developmental initiatives in the constituency.

He noted that Sh5 billion had been allocated for health projects, including the construction of an oxygen production plant.

The MP, also Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), said the education sector had received Sh17 billion from 2021 to 2026 for building and renovating schools and providing tuition-free education.

“In road construction, we were allocated Sh12 billion, which has been used to build various roads. Many roads face challenges, but within 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s sixth phase in office, we received Sh4.5 billion for the Malibwi to Mlalo road, covering three kilometres for Sh2.5 billion,” said Prof Shemdoe.

He added that the community also faces a shortage of bus stands and markets, and that a proposal requesting Sh6 billion for their construction has been submitted to the central government.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Batilda Burian, highlighted the increased investment in the region’s health sector.