Tanzania property market courts international investors

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Real Estate Expo (TAREX) founder Murtaza Ebrahim has held talks with business and investment stakeholders in Dubai as part of efforts to attract international investors and connect Tanzania’s property market with global markets.

Mr Ebrahim, who is also the chief executive of Imperial Marketing & Communication, said the discussions focused on potential strategic partnerships, attracting international companies to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania and strengthening links between local businesses and global capital and investment networks.

“Through TAREX, we aim to go beyond a real estate exhibition and build a platform that connects investors, property developers, financial institutions, the Government and international stakeholders with opportunities available in Tanzania,” he said.

He said the initiative was also aimed at opening new markets and attracting capital, expertise, technology and partnerships that could support the growth of Tanzania’s real estate sector.

“Tanzania has opportunities, while the world has capital, expertise and networks. TAREX is building a bridge between the two,” Mr Ebrahim said.

TAREX 2026 is scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam from November 20 to 22.